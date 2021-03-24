Jersey Mike’s opens doors in Clinton

Jersey Mike’s Subs made its way to the City of Clinton and it is has big plans for today, March 24, when it will celebrate its grand opening while kicking off a fundraising event.

Franchise owner Jason Kesler is planning a grand opening along with a fundraiser from Wednesday, March 24, to Sunday, March 28, to support Clinton High School. According to a press release by Jersey Mike’s, “customers with a special fundraising coupon may make a minimum $2 contribution to Clinton High School in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.”

Jersey Mike’s Subs franchisee Charlie Farris noted that when a Jersey Mike’s location opens up, they always have a fundraiser for the grand opening. They passed out around 5,000 coupons to local businesses and schools. All of the money received by the coupons will go towards the school.

Farris stated that it is cool that the city only has one high school so naturally they choose to help out the school. All of the fundraisers go towards something local and they’re typically for schools or non-profits.

The company found that most of the people interviewed for the job go to Clinton High School, making it an easier choice to go with helping the school. Farris also stated that most of their fundraisers can raise anywhere between $3,000 to $6,000.

Farris noted that he is very excited about the grand opening and expects a lot of support from the community.

“Jersey Mike’s makes the best sub sandwich on the planet, and we want to bring that to the Clinton community,” Farris commented. “We have two very experienced local managers that will run the Clinton location and Warsaw location. This is a tremendous opportunity for them to build their own brand, too. We are so excited to be coming to Clinton.”

Farris said that his group owns and operates eight other Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in Sanford, Chapel Hill and Wilmington.

According to Farris, the new Jersey Mike’s will employ around 15-20 people.Currently, they have 16 employees and they may hire two to four over the next couple of weeks, according to Farris. It can be found at 1275 Sunset Ave., Clinton, out front of Sampson Crossing. The new location is between Game Stop and Little Caesars. The Warsaw location will be located at 2701 W NC-24, Warsaw, NC 28398. It will open a month or two after Clinton’s location. It will be a drive-through location.

“In college, I answered the question, ‘what would you do if you could do the same thing every single day’ — my answer was inviting and hosting friends for a meal,” Farris stated of why he owns and operates his own business. “So the natural career path was to open a restaurant. Then I found Jersey Mike’s, which serves the best sub sandwich I’ve ever had, and has an amazing company culture that takes care of its employees and gives back to its community. It was a perfect fit.”

Farris stated that he runs Jersey Mike’s Subs with Kesler, from Wilmington. He has owned his own business for 11 years. Farris was born and raised in Wilson. He went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and he now lives in Chapel Hill.

“We make cold subs sliced fresh to order and piled high with meat, cheese and fresh produce,” Farris said of the Jersey Mike’s Subs menu. “We also make the best steak and chicken cheesesteaks I’ve ever had, grilled fresh to order.”

According to guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with public health authorities, the restaurant will have to have reduced capacity and the tables will be placed as to allow for social distancing when it first opens its doors.

The press release explained that customers can either place takeout orders in the store or through the Jersey Mike’s app. The company also has curbside pickup available for customers that place an order through the app.

“The health and well-being of Jersey Mike’s guests and operators are its highest priorities, and locations continue to prepare, serve and package Jersey Mike’s subs with all the precautionary measures in place to protect its customers and its teams,” the press release stated.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Guests can contact this location directly at 910-249-4101. The full menu can be found at www.jerseymikes.com/menu.