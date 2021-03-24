Roseboro to draft chicken ordinance

After months of debating and waiting for a public hearing, the town of Roseboro has finally decided to draw up ordinances that would permit residents to keep chickens in their backyards.

The Town Council became aware of the issue back in September of last year, when Roseboro resident Laura Gray first presented a proposed ordinance to allow chickens to be maintained within city limits.

Commissioners Cary Holland had reservations about allowing the town to move forward with setting up ordinances for backyard chickens. A little confusion stalled the commissioners when Holland thought the council would not be allowed to look over the ordinances before they were put into place.

Mayor Alice Butler clarified that in the meetings set for the future, the council will go over the ordinances drafted by Holland and Attorney Sandy Sanderson before approving them.

The proposed Roseboro ordinance would restrict the number of chickens a resident can have. Council members are considering their options but are thinking of varying the amount based on the size of a resident’s property.

Roseboro resident Roland Hall inquired whether there had been any consideration as to how many permits would be allowed within a certain area. There had been no such consideration, but commissioners felt it was worth addressing.

During the public hearing, Roseboro resident Angie Heath showed up in support of the backyard hens, quoting the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Health stated that the food index increased 3.7 percent over the last 12 months. The resident believes that the eggs from backyard chickens would decrease grocery bills.

Stephen Heath, another resident in favor of backyard chickens, brought up past concerns about the smell caused by chickens. He informed the town council that two dogs create more waste than a dozen chickens do annually.

“You can always tear the flight feathers off of them to keep them from flying away,” Stephen stated. “These types of issues are easy to handle as long as you treat them like a pet.”

Gray stated at the meeting that she was simply in favor of backyard chickens while Hall brought up past concerns. Hall was the only resident in the public hearing that didn’t seem completely for backyard chickens.

Commissioner Cyndi Templin made the motion to allow residents to have chickens and for the town to move forward with creating the necessary ordinances, with all eventually in favor. The motion carried.

Sanderson explained that the motion was to move forward with the commissioners to draft the ordinance.

Holland and Sanderson will work together over the next couple of months to develop ordinances that all of the commissioners could agree on and approve.

“It ain’t gonna happen within the next 30 days,” Holland assured. “The more detail you can have, the more clarity on the matter.”

Holland noted that it would take a while to get the text of the ordinance exactly right before the commissioners could approve of them.

