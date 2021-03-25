Theater space set for revamp

Town officials in Autryville are working to make improvements to an outdoor stage. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

AUTRYVILLE — Town officials are bringing life back to the old amphitheater in the heart of Autryville.

Mayor Grayson Spell is one the leaders looking forward watching people cheer and clap their hands soon in western Sampson County. Volunteers are scheduled to start work this weekend to make way for a new park facility. The goal is to dismantle the amphitheater and leave a grassy hill for people to set up lawn chairs. Spell believes it will be more feasible than replacing the wooden seats.

“We hope to have room for a small venue type of thing for little beach music concerts, events, shows and different things like that,” Spell said.

Through the leadership of Public Works Director Chris Bullard, additional plans include rebuilding the stage for the outdoor area built several decades ago. It was first completed through donations and contributions from members of the community.

“When it was built, I think everybody donated a little bit of something, either through labor or money,” Spell said. “We love it and it’s been a big part of Autryville for a long time.”

Long ago, the site hosted plays and other special events such as the Little Miss Autryville Pageant. After it is torn down, the town will work on landscaping later in the spring.

“I want to get us back to where we have stuff like that,” Spell said. “This is the first step in that.”

The old amphitheater sits next to the park by the town hall building on South Gray Street. Officials would like to replace outdated equipment. The Autryville Board of Commissioners is working to find grants and funding sources to put in new equipment and to add landscaping.

“We’re hoping that when we get to that point, the community would like to be involved in all of that,” Spell said.

