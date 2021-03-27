Tarheel ChalleNGe celebrates 27 years

At the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy in Salemburg, cadets participate in the 27th annual ceremony. Director Ronnie McNeill and Program Coordinator Melvin Williamson celebrate 27 years. Cadets at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy stand at attention during the 27th annual ceremony. Along with Director Ronnie McNeill, cadets Zanebia Johnson, Eric Crawford and Jefferson Ulloa Dia participate in a cake-cutting ceremony. TCA Highlights • $51.57 million in federal funding to North Carolina • 6,238 graduates from 98 of 100 counties • 3,893 General Education Diplomas and 342 High School Diplomas awarded, 13 credit recovery • 432 enlistments in the U.S. Military • 514,627 hours of community service throughout North Carolina • 7,320 voluntary mentors recruited and trained • Approximately 54% enrolled in college or trade schools — Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy

SALEMBURG — Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy celebrated another year of helping at-risk youth reach their full potential for success in the future.

The quasi-military program celebrated its 27th anniversary during a special ceremony held Friday morning. Through the six-time national award winning academy, the program has graduated more than 6,200 cadets from across North Carolina. Director Ronnie McNeill spoke about how TCA is making a difference in the state, one student at a time.

“We use our past to project our future, and the next 27 years are poised for even greater achievement “McNeill said about accomplishments such as sending many young people to college and the military.

During the program Deputy Director CSM Ret. Monte Forte presented the history of the program. It’s sponsored sponsored by the National Guard and was established nationally in 1993 to help at-risk teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18. The program came to North Carolina the next year, first established in the Keener community of Sampson in 1994. After the Salemburg campus was established in 2000 for more space, a second location opened in 2015 at New London.

Friday’s celebration on the Salemburg campus featured remarks and contributions from cadets and leaders. Program Coordinator Melvin Williamson served as the master of ceremonies. Before the benediction and closing remarks, a cake cutting was part of the ceremony. Participating cadets were Caleb Crawford, Jamarr Reid, Zanebia Johnson, Eric Crawford, Jefferson Ulloa Dia, and Laniyah Onion.

For support, TCA receives $7.5 million in state funding, and $2 million from the state. The week resident program is provided at no cost to the student. After cadets graduate, a connection is made with a mentor for 12 months. In June 2021, TCA will celebrate the completion of a new $1.4 million Multi-Purpose Facility which was approved initially by the NC General Assembly in 2016.