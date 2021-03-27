Carr retires from Sheriff’s Office

Julian Carr retired from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at the end of January, and his badge and gun were recently presented to him by Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. It officially brought to a close a more than quarter-century law enforcement career for which Carr attests he is thankful to have worked with his peers and for the citizens.

When anyone retires from the Sheriff’s Office, they decide whether or not to give them their badge and gun. Carr said he feels indebted to the sheriff for making the decision to send him home with his badge and gun.

“I wanted to take a minute to say thank you to each of you for the truly impactful 25 plus years I had the opportunity to serve as a Sheriff’s deputy for Sampson County,” Carr wrote in a letter. “It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to be selected and serve as captain of the Criminal Investigation Unit to impact the safety of our community in such a meaningful way.”

Carr stated that Thornton has been a guiding light for the Sheriff’s Office over the years and along the way he has brought a passion and humility that inspires everyone.

“His devotion to the citizens of Sampson County and the department employees is beyond reproach,” he wrote. “His leadership has been instrumental in the development of our workforce, improving the capability of our department, and his personal engagement makes everyone around him better.

Carr’s retirement brings to a close a career that began in January 1996. Prior to the Sheriff’s Office, he worked for the Clinton Police Department. Raised in Tomahawk, Carr graduated from Union High School in 1984, raised in the southern end of Sampson.

Carr pretended he was a cop while in high school and instead went into the Army first. Once he retired from the Army, he still had the desire to serve in a uniform and serve his county — leading him to become a police officer. He joined the BLET program, which he said was a tough one.

“It was a lot of rigorous studying,” Carr remarked. “It was demanding.”

The retired officer knows that the laws are constantly changing and after over 25 years, he was just at the age where he could retire.

“It’s a dangerous job and a thankless job,” he conceded. “I admire the guys I work with and the guys that are doing it now. Let’s be honest, you don’t make a lot of money so there’s got to be some type of desire to be a servant and to help people. I think that’s the driving force between me becoming an officer. I enjoy interacting with people. I enjoy helping people. Now, I enjoy talking with people and I had a great career, I really did.”

His favorite part of the job was helping people.

“The hardest part of the job as an investigator is you can’t always solve every case,” he added. “There’s cases that go unsolved. To a true public servant, those unsolved cases drive you crazy. I have cases there that weren’t solved that I still think about. I wish there was something that would come up to help us solve those cases. Only time will ever tell that.”

Carr’s only hope is that he never disappointed anyone. There were times where he didn’t always have the answer for people but he said he just hopes that they didn’t take that as a disappointment. He at least tried to help everyone.

“Always treat somebody the way you’d want to be treated,” Carr attested. “Always be fair and listen to both sides before you make a judgement. The biggest thing is not to lie to anyone and to be honest. It will take you a long ways. In law enforcement, you wear a badge. Everyone doesn’t look at that badge but a true public servant or law enforcer would never want to tarnish their reputation or the badge they wear. I took a lot of pride in who I worked for, where I worked and what I did.”

Carr admitted that there were some tears on his last day. He stated that people who work together for that long develop familial relationships so it was like he was leaving his family. He took a lot of pride in his job and still looks at what he’s accomplished, but was in no shape or form happy about leaving his family and friends behind at the Sheriff’s Office. The oaths they take for the job is what makes them a family, he said.

They know that when the stuff hits the fan, they can count on each other for back up, said Carr.

“It’s like a family,” Carr noted.

Carr is married to the love of his life, Jeanie Carr. They have two sons, Jeremy and Cameron. They have been together for almost 27 years.

“The success of a law enforcer, there’s a lot of sacrifices that go into the family,” Julian stated. “I was in criminal investigations for about 22 years and there’s been a lot of times where we were out as a family and something would happen and I would have to go in and go back to work. It’s almost impossible to be a cop without a good family.”

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.