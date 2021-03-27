Unpaid taxes sparks concern

The Garland Shirt Factory sits empty after Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy. File Photo|Sampson Independent

GARLAND — After receiving an update from the Sampson County Tax Office, Mayor Winifred Murphy is concerned about unpaid property tax numbers.

During a Thursday meeting, Murphy said it’s not looking good so far with only 84% of taxes being collected. There’s more than $26,000 still unpaid just for 2020, which was due at the first of January. She reported that there’s still a lot of taxes not paid yet for previous years going back to 2017.

“The tax office has sent several properties in foreclosure to the foreclosure attorney, so we’re hoping that we will get some of that money from that source,” Murphy said.

A part of the gap is from Brooks Brothers leaving the Garland Shirt Factory building. In May, the New York-based company filed for bankruptcy because of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial problems. The move left about 150 people without jobs. Several companies showed interest as the company continues to look for the highest bidder.

“We may not ever get that in the near future,” Murphy said about the tax revenue not coming back from Brooks Brothers.

But at the moment, town officials are worried about other properties and the collection rate, especially compared to other towns like Turkey, which is sitting at 97%. Town Clerk and Finance Officer Pam Cashwell and Murphy made calls requesting payments.

“There have been some payments made this week when we called and said ‘we need you to pay your taxes,’” Murphy said. “I know for a fact that at least three people have paid their taxes. We’re just going to have to reach out to these people and let them know that we’re really hurting.”

Murphy added that it’s impacting this year’s budget and upcoming 2021-2022 budget. Last summer, board members approved an $880,000 spending plans for the 2020-2021 budget that started July 1, 2020. A conservative approach to revenue projections were used for the proposed budget because of the hardships related COVID-19 and the departure of Brooks Brothers.

“As you look at your budget planning sessions, what you think you may have, it may be a lot less,” Murphy said about the commissioner’s request for improvements such as building upgrades or additions to the park.

Softball returned approved

Softball is coming back to Garland following a COVID-19 hiatus.

The Garland Board of Commissioners gave the green light for the Garland Softball League to move forward during a Thursday meeting. Commissioners Eddie Bronson Jr. and Carolyn Melvin met with members of the committee to discuss COVID-19 precautions before action was taken.

Participants will be asked to follow a list of guidelines and protocols set by Sampson County Parks and Recreation. Some of them include being screened for signs of COVID-19, wearing cloth face covering, and using hand sanitizer during the event. In addition to social distancing, player will be required to bring their own equipment such as bats and softball mitts. If a player does not have a bat during the game, one may borrowed and cleaned before and after it’s used with disinfectant wipes. Parents will be required to sign permission slips.

Spectators will be required to bring their own seats and stay six feet away from others on the field, in addition to other rules related to safety.

For 10 years, the sport disappeared in Garland, but returned in 2016. A committee was formed to revitalize the program. The softball league will make announcements about registration and start dates for the 2021 season. Updates will be announced on the organization’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/garlandsoftball.league

“A big thanks to the Town of Garland for coming to this decision and allowing our kids to play ball again,” officials stated in a post.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.