Schools, library partner

A child reads a book at a local library. The Sampson-Clinton Public Library and Sampson County Schools are coming together to offer online resources through a new program. File Photo|Sampson Independent File Photo|Sampson Independent

Sampson County Schools and the Sampson-Clinton Public Library are teaming up to offer students access to books and resources.

During the March meeting for the district’s Board of Education, members approved the SCPL Student Digital Access Pilot Project, a new initiative. Students will be able to use their student ID numbers to get e-resources and access to the database.

Tiffany Savage, children’s librarian, is looking forward to the project and giving students links to aid in their schoolwork.

“I’m excited about it because these are resources that are free,” Savage said about serving as the project coordinator. “It’s one way to bridge the gap between the schools and the public library, where we can partner and provide the best education resources for our kids, and improve and increase literacy.”

Belva Lovitt, director of technology for Sampson Schools, made a presentation during a work session. Parents will have to give consent by signing a form, which will go out to students this year, with hopes to start during the 2020-2021 academic year.

“Sampson County Schools is excited about the partnership with the Sampson-Clinton Public Library,” Lovitt said. “This opportunity will afford students the access to many free vetted resources appropriate for K-12, as well as allowing students to check out physical books.”

Officials also said the library is a great partner for the school district.

“At the start of the Pandemic last March, they reached out to us to offer their electronic offerings and services,” she added. “This agreement will give our media specialists, teachers, and students access to many resources, including books, eBooks, sample certification tests, videos, lesson plans, et cetera. We look forward to a long partnership.”

According to the pilot project, one of the systems that will be available is NC LIVE, a statewide network of public and academic libraries which provides digital content such as eBooks, eJournals, streaming video and downloadable audiobooks. Some of the others listed were Hoopla, a digital media service; and A to Z USA and A to Z World, a online encyclopedia resource. The digital resources are free and allows teachers to embed lessons in Google Classroom, which has been throughout the district since the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions forced a hybrid of online and classroom learning.

“The instructors and teachers can use these databases and use them on their Google platforms to teach and supplement instruction,” Savage said. “It will also give them access to international and global events that are happening in our society. They will be able to relate to the information.”

The Sampson-Clinton Public Library operates several branches throughout the area — JC Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton; Miriam Lamb Memorial Library, 144 S. Church St., Garland; Bryan Memorial Library, 302 W. Weeksdale St., Newton Grove; and the Roseboro Public Library, 300 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.

Additional information is available online at www.sampsonnc.com/departments/library_services or by calling 910-592-4153.

