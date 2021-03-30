Search yields 60 pounds of meth, cocaine

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stands in front of the yields from a seizure last week.

A Clinton-area home was the site of a search late last week by local authorities, who reportedly found 60 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine, along with other drugs and weapons, following what was deemed an “ongoing investigation” into complaints at the residence.

On March 26, investigators with the Sampson County Special Investigations Division executed a search warrant at 146 Hunt Lane. “This was in response to an ongoing investigation into complaints at the location,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, released on Tuesday read.

During the search warrant, sheriff’s officials said the following was seized: 44 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 16 pounds of cocaine, 1,221 blue counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, four rifles, two pistols, 2 vehicles, and $38,000 in U.S. currency was located. The drugs have an estimated street value of $1.1 million, according to sheriff’s officials.

Rumulo Medrano, 32, of 146 Hunt Lane, Clinton, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for sale of a controlled substance, and five counts of possession of a firearm by felon.

He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $1 million bond.