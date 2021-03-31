Mesimer named SCS finance officer

After taking the reins of Sampson County Schools’ Finance Department in the summer, Cyndi Mesimer is looking forward to continuing her leadership in the future.

The Sampson County Board of Education recently named Mesimer as Chief Finance Officer during a March meeting. She previously served as an interim director when Stephen Britt left the district for a position with Johnston County Public Schools.

“While serving as interim these past nine months, I have had the pleasure of working with the most wonderful support staff,” Mesimer said. “The finance team has been so supportive and helpful during this transition. I could not ask for a better group of co-workers.”

Mesimer grew up in Sampson County and graduated from Sampson Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Before coming to the central office, she was a school treasurer for 13 years. Mesimer became the district’s assistant officer a few years ago.

“Being a product of Sampson County Schools, I have a great love for this educational system, and I am honored to be named as the SCS Chief Finance Officer,” she said. “I guess you could say I started my path counting money in Mrs. Brenda Bass’ office at Lakewood High School during my time as an office assistant. I never thought it would lead me to a career in finance at the central office. There are always new things to learn in this position, and I am excited to do just that.”

During previous years, she stepped into the leadership role after Britt was called for active duty in the U.S. military. She also completed a year-long study program for finance officers through the North Carolina Association of School Business Officials.

Mesimer was also involved in many accomplishments for the finance department. Some of them were better audits and awards which led to the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The district earned an award for practices with the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, considered the highest form of recognition in the area of government accounting and finance reporting.

As the pandemic continues, Mesimer will work with other leaders in the Central Office to overcome obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This past COVID year has been challenging, to say the least, for our students and employees,” she said. “We still have more obstacles to overcome, but I hope to do the very best I can to be a good steward of our financial resources to ensure the best education for our students.”

