Vinyls with blessings

LaShonta Tatum welcomes the community to her store, Anointed Prints & Crafts. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A variety of items are available at Anointed Prints & Crafts. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent With encouragement from family, community member LaShonta Tatum, left, opened Anointed Prints in downtown Clinton. She is pictured with her mother, Audrey Mimms. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent For business owner, LaShonta Tatum, faith is a major part of success at Anointed Prints & Crafts. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

At Anointed Prints & Crafts, LaShonta Tatum starts her day by playing gospel music and arranging products at the store.

“When I come in, I basically talk to my store,” Tatum said in a spiritual sense. “It’s sort of like how people talk to their plants to get them to grow.”

Faith played a major role in the creation of the retail store for heat transfer vinyl (HTV) and permanent vinyl items. Anointed offers Siser and ThermoFlex, which are top brands in the business. A lot of blank products are also available for craft makers. Some of them include T-shirts, coffee mugs, tumblers, and water bottles.

After opening the door, customer Lawrence Wilson was greeted by a wooden cross before receiving assistance from Tatum. The local business owner is preparing for an event and Tatum’s shop was the perfect place for his needs.

“I love it,” Wilson said. “I’m just finding out more and more about it. She has a lot to offer with the vinyl and T-shirts. She’s a very good wholesale supplier. If somebody is trying to start an upcoming business and they’re looking for variety, this is a good place to start.”

Anointed Prints & Crafts opened its doors in the summer and with the help of assistants, Tatum is continuing to make progress. It originated from her nonprofit, Adult Summit. Tatum, a Clinton native and minister made a decision to help people in the community by starting the organization. The name of the organization was inspired by “Teen Summit,” a talk show for youths that aired on the BET network. To promote sessions, Tatum would come up with a new theme for each event. Her work also involved printing T-shirts with her design.

“I was pretty much doing everything out of pocket,” Tatum said. “It was very expensive for me to have others print my vision, so I decided how to do it on my own.”

After purchasing a Cricut machine and materials, she began to print her own T-shirts. Tatum traveled outside of Clinton, which was about 30 to 45 minutes away to purchase needed materials. With the help of her mom Audrey Mimms and husband James Tatum, she was able to step out on faith and open the business.

“I was doing that about two or three times a week,” she said. “It began to be overwhelming because of the time and have to work full time. After doing that for a couple of months, God gave me the vision to open a craft and vinyl store in my city. “

During her trips, Tatum would see a lot of people from the Clinton area going to the shops for similar needs. She felt it was a win-win for everybody.

“I just want to build my item list to put more things inside my store,” Tatum said. “I would really like feedback from my community or my city to see what are some of the things they’re interesting in seeing inside my business.”

Anointed Prints & Crafts is located at 102 E. Elizabeth St. in downtown Clinton. Additional information is available online at https://anointed-prints-crafts.square.site and social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

