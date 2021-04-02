Schools look toward graduation

Principals throughout Sampson County Schools are preparing for graduation ceremonies and, like last year, plans are not set in stone because of COVID-19.

During a meeting in March, administrators made presentations for the Class of 2021, which were similar to the previous celebration in 2020. The discussion was held several days before Gov. Roy Cooper eased some COVID restrictions, which increased venue capacities with mask and social distancing requirements.

In 2020, options available to high schools were an individual ceremony with a limited number of guests; a drive-in or drive-through format, with no more than two cars and five individuals per vehicle for each senior; or to have graduation in an outdoor venue, with no more than two guests for each senior.

Lakewood High School wanted to have a drive-in ceremony at the school, with family of graduates watching near the stage, after getting out of their cars. As restrictions continue to decrease, Principal John Goode said there’s a possibility that plans may change through a survey.

“We have surveyed our seniors because we believe they should have a voice in their commencement,” Goode said.

If students want something different than last year, survey results will be presented to the Board of Education, which will probably be available after spring break. More than 100 are expected to graduate soon. The tentative graduation date is Friday, June 4, with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For this year, Hobbton High School would like to celebrate 109 seniors with an outdoor graduation ceremony on the football field, with social distancing and other safety requirements such as wearing masks. After Principal Michael Warren made a presentation, with plans to have only two guests, board member Eleanor Bradshaw questioned why graduates couldn’t have more.

“I really don’t understand that because we opened up the school, we’re opening up sports, and we’re only letting two people per graduate,” Bradshaw said during a previous work session. “Some children have four parents.”

Currently, Midway High School’s graduation with CDC guidelines is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Tommy Sloan Stadium, Graduates are allowed to bring six guests. The rain date is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Close to 200 are expected to graduate.

“It worked very well for us and we didn’t have any holdups,” Principal Gaynor Hammond said during the previous meeting. “Our ceremony was about an hour. We hope to increase that because we cut some things out of the ceremony because of COVID guidelines and the time requirements. Hopefully, our graduation will last an hour and a half at the most for outside.”

Last year, Sampson Early College High School held a drive-in ceremony for graduates. Another option for 12 students were individual ceremonies. This year, the school is planning to use the Student Activity Center at Sampson Community College. The auditorium holds about 200 people. Principal Monty Strickland said they would like to offer two or three graduation ceremonies, depending on the feedback from students. Requests for individual ceremonies will also be granted.

“Nothing is in stone yet,” Strickland said recently about graduating more than 50 students.”We hope to gather info. and make a decision after spring break.”

Union High School Principal Julie Hunter said plans for graduation will be the same as last year. In 2020, a ceremony was held on the football field. The second option for students were individual ceremonies. During a meeting in March, Hunter said she would like to have more than just two guests per graduate. At the moment, the minimal is four tickets per graduate, which may increase based on metrics related to COVID-19. Less than 100 students are graduating this year.

Executive Order No. 204, which took effect in March, has three general categories of occupancy restrictions: up to 100% capacity, 75% capacity, and 50% capacity. The order also increases the number of people who may gather indoors from 25 to 50 and outdoors from 50 to 100. In the announcement, some of the places listed in the up to 50% category included auditoriums, arenas, sports arenas and fields.

The Board of Education is scheduled to approve the plans at its next regular board meeting, scheduled for Monday, April 26.

