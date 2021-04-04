‘Cross walk’ trek continues

During a visit to Sampson County, Roger Gates continues to raise funds to feed needy people through his ‘Cross Walk’ mission. File Photo|Sampson Independent As an administrator for the ‘Ministry of Truth’ Facebook page, Newton Grove resident Jessica Herring displays a map of all the states Roger Gates carried a cross on his shoulders. Courtesy Photo MINISTRY OF TRUTH Donations or letter may be sent to: Ministry of Truth, 7907 S. 105 St. East Braggs, OK 74423 Officials may be reached at 918-616-6415 Website: https://ministryoftruth.us/about-us

About a year ago, Newton Grove residents spent time with Roger Gates after he took a break from carrying a heavy cross on his shoulder.

The Oklahoma native in his 70s started his journey on foot at Carolina Beach and his goal is to reach Malibu, Calif. For his mission, “Cross Walk,” Gates is spreading awareness and raising money for the construction of warehouses to feed and help people around the world when major disasters strike. During his visit to Sampson County, Jessica Herring was inspired to assist by setting up a Facebook page so people can follow his journey of walking across the United States.

“I never knew her,” Gates said. “The Lord just led me to her and she set it up.”

Herring, a member of St. Paul Free Will Baptist Church of Newton Grove was happy to report that he’s close to halfway there. Along the way, Gates also received assistance with a website and radio program, thanks to Jeff Allen, a native of the Los Angeles area. Allen learned about Gates’ effort through the Facebook page that originated in Sampson County.

“It’s very moving, that somebody, especially of that age, would take it upon himself to do something that the Lord laid on his heart to do,” Herring said while talking about Gates coming through Newton Grove’s busy traffic roundabout on Easter Sunday last year.

In November, Gates made it to Arkansas-Oklahoma border and took a break for the winter season, spending time with family. He was planning to pick up right where he left off on Good Friday walking near Interstate 40 towards Oklahoma City — but he had to rest a little in a hotel after taking a COVID-19 vaccination.

“In the morning, I’m going to continue,” Gates said Friday. “I’m always excited when I’m doing the Father’s work because I never thought I’d be doing this in my lifetime.”

Gates gave Herring a call to share his progress, with hopes to be finished in another six months. Before Gates left Sampson County, Herring wanted to make sure he was OK since he didn’t have access to social media, with only a flip phone in his pocket. Herring keeps in touch with him and provides updates on Sunday.

After starting the page, Ministry of Truth, many followers and supports shared pictures and selfies with Gates. There’s now more than 21,000 members.

“He’s doing the hard work,” Herring said. “I couldn’t even imagine doing what he’s doing and he’s twice, plus some of my age. I think a lot of people are excited about seeing this from start to finish.”

During his visit to Sampson, St. Paul Free Will Baptist Church provided Gates a place to stay. While traveling, Gates received support with shelter assistance at hotels, but on many nights he slept in tents. Since the cross is a little too large to bring inside, there have been times when tents were stolen from a plastic tub attached at the bottom. Supporters are asking for continued prayers during his journey toward the Pacific Ocean.

Gates, a Vietnam veteran, faced problems with drugs and alcohol, which led to him serving time at the McAlester Oklahoma State Penitentiary. During his sentence, Gates connected with God. After starting a new chapter through his faith, he started the nonprofit Ministry of Truth organization to help feed people. With a warehouse already in Oklahoma, Gates would like to establish more across the country through the nonprofit.

He was 39 the first time he took the walk across the country, which took a year and two weeks. The current walk, which is more than 2,600 miles long, will be his last. But he plans to take shorter journeys in the future.

“I love just meeting people and sharing the love of God,” he told The Sampson Independent in 2020. “He told me just to enjoy life. I’ve met more people along this walk in the short distance I walked than I did doing the first walk I did across the nation. It’s amazing. He’s bringing them out from everywhere.”

