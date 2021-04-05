Bridge construction to close Sampson road

Closures to begin at 8 p.m. on consecutive nights this week

CLINTON — The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close a section of a Sampson County road for crews to continue construction on a bridge replacement project.

Crews plan to close the section of Sunset Avenue underneath U.S. 421/701 in Clinton between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. During the closure, crews will set bridge girders into place for the bridge being replaced.

Drivers will be able to access the ramps of the interchange on both sides of the bridges. NCDOT will have signs directing traffic around the closure. Motorists should anticipate a longer commute if traveling during the closure and are urged to use caution near the work zone, NCDOT officicals stated.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.