Clinton man charged with murder in Alphin case

A Clinton man has been arrested in the murder of a local resident who has been missing since February, even as Sampson County Sheriff’s investigators continue to seek Alphin’s body. Upon announcing the arrest Monday, sheriff’s officials said malice was suspect from the start, and now maintain that evidence has been discovered to deem the case a homicide and lead to the arrest.

On Monday, James Eric House, 35, of 10497 N. US 421 Hwy., Clinton, was taken into custody at his residence without incident and formally charged with murder. He is accused of killing David “Van” Alphin, 35, whose family filed a missing persons report back on Feb. 22, 2021.

House was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond.

Aphin, a farm laborer, had not been heard from for several days and as a result, the family filed a missing person’s report. Aphin was last seen Feb. 2 at a hog farm where he worked on Elwood Road.

At this time, investigators are still seeking information as to the whereabouts of Alphin. “However, during the course of the investigation, enough substantial evidence has been uncovered to obtain criminal warrants in connection” with his death, a press release from the Sheriff’s Office read.

“At this time, to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to release any specifics as to what evidence has been located. We do pray the arrest begins to bring some closure to the Alphin family,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said in a press release.

“This has been a lengthy investigation, where investigators have suspected malice from the on-set. Investigators have worked tirelessly to put the pieces of this very complex puzzle together and ensure justice is served,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a prepared statement. “We are fortunate to live in a county where its citizens are willing to support and aid our investigators. Together, law enforcement and its citizenry cannot be stopped from putting an end to evil. My continued prayers go out to the Aphin family and friends.”

Sheriff officials said the investigation is “very fluid and ongoing.”

Authorities are still seeking information related to the case and the whereabouts of David “Van” Alphin. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office, at 910-592-4141.

In recent weeks, Alphin’s family offered a public reward as they sought information leading to his location. Sheriff’s authorities previously said that a white SUV was seen in the area of the farm just prior to Alphin going missing, noting that it was unknown whether there was a connection.