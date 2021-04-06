Having a ball at Weeks Park

Nicole Bass, Hargrove Elementary PTO President, right, accepts a donation on behalf of the organization from Mayor Stephen Jackson. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent On behalf of the Hobbton booster organization, Amanda Bradshaw, right, is honored by Mayor Stephen Jackson. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Newton Grove Mayor Stephen Jackson, left, recognizes Dana Hall and Zach Webb of Sampson County Parks and Recreation for hosting the Circle City Baseball Clinic. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent PTO President Brittany Herring Williams, right, accepts a donation from Mayor Stephen Jackson. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Participants in the Circle City Baseball Clinic learn fundamentals at Weeks Park. Courtesy Photo

NEWTON GROVE — During a camp at Weeks Park, boys and girls had fun learning the fundamentals of baseball under the guidance of local coaches.

Lessons on techniques such as throwing balls, hitting, and baserunning was a win-win for the community, Parent Teacher Organizations, and booster clubs. The 2021 Circle City Baseball Clinic for PreK-8 students was held in March at Weeks Park with 50 participants. The Sampson County Parks and Recreation Department and and the Town of Newton Grove came together to host the baseball clinic. Many sponsors and high school volunteers in the area made it a success. Proceeds went to several organizations representing all four schools in the Hobbton District of Sampson County Schools.

“We had a great turnout that day,” said Amanda Bradshaw, a Hobbton athletic booster supporter and planning and zoning administrator for the town. “We had a lot of participation and Parks and Rec was also able to get a lot of sign-ups for spring ball, which is good.”

On behalf of Newton Grove, Mayor Stephen Jackson presented $900 checks to representatives of the Hobbton Elementary PTO, Hargrove PTO, and the athletic booster organizations for Hobbton Middle School and Hobbton High School.

In the future, Bradshaw said the town would like to host more events for other sports. The camps will give participants an opportunity to learn fundamentals, mechanics, and conditioning. Bradshaw added that it will help increase interests in activities.

“Parks and Rec is a huge part of our county and huge part of children’s lives in general,” Bradshaw said. “It’s not just about playing sports. It’s about responsibility, being courteous, being a team player, and learning to work together to do something and to meet a goal. It’s not just about winning or losing all the time.”

During the camp, COVID-19 restrictions were in place with participants being asked to wear masks. A sanitation station was set up during the event. After the virus outbreak in 2020, Weeks Parks was shutdown for safety reasons. The recent baseball camp, was one of several ways local officials are working to get back to normal with restrictions being lifted. Newton Grove recently hosted a drive-thru egg hunt to celebrate Easter.

Town officials are also planning to continuing the Fourth of July Celebration and Pageant in the summer. Along with activities for families, the event features a fireworks display towards the end of the night near the park.

