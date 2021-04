Madelyn Hobbs poses after being announced as Homecoming Queen for Hobbton High School.

Madelyn Hobbs was named Hobbton High School’s Homecoming Queen, while Homecoming King was Jared Sanchez. Hobbs is the daughter of Chris and Amanda Hobbs. Sanchez is the son of Juan Sanchez and Maria Espinoza.

