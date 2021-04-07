Vaccinationevents coming toIvanhoe, Rose Hill

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases Feb. 18 — 6,637 cases Feb. 19 — 6,692 cases Feb. 22 — 6,731 cases Feb. 23 — 6,770 cases Feb. 25 — 6,819 cases Feb. 26 — 6,922 cases March 1 — 6,956 cases March 2 — 7,009 cases March 4 — 7,052 cases March 5 — 7,073 cases March 9 — 7,113 cases March 11 — 7,157 cases March 12 — 7,187 cases March 15 — 7,233 cases March 16 — 7,260 cases March 18 — 7,348 cases March 19 — 7,378 cases March 22 — 7,408 cases March 23 — 7,418 cases March 25 — 7,457 cases March 29 — 7,507 cases March 30 — 7,525 cases April 1 — 7,553 cases April 5 — 7,599 cases April 6 — 7,614 cases

The Sampson County Health Department has scheduled vaccination opportunities over the next couple weeks, including ventures into the Rose Hill and Ivanhoe communities.

Most of the dozen Health Department-coordinated vaccination events held to date, including six in March, have taken place at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton. In recent weeks, however, events have been held in Roseboro and the Union community as the vaccination effort spreads further across Sampson.

A recent state report revealed Sampson’s COVID-19 case-rate remains the second-highest in North Carolina, with the percent-positive tests ranking fifth-highest in the state. Two more deaths attributed to the virus were reported Tuesday by local health officials.

For each upcoming vaccination event, first dose vaccinations are available for those 18 and older who have not had any vaccine within 14 days of the event.

Upcoming drive-thru vaccination events will be held:

• April 7 – 12-8 p.m. at Sampson County Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

• April 14 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Union High School, 1189 Kader Merritt Road, Rose Hill (first and second doses)

• April 17 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Royal Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 7660 Ivanhoe Road, Ivanhoe

In Sampson, 14,950 first doses and 9,953 second doses had been administered as of Tuesday, up 38 and 124 from Monday, respectively, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). That amounts to 23.5% of the county’s population having been at least partially vaccinated and 15.7% being fully vaccinated.

To date, the state has administered nearly 5.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 3,166,905 first doses, 1,956,246 second doses and 151,881 single-shot doses. Approximately 38.4% of the adult population (18 and up) across North Carolina is at least partially vaccinated, while 25.7% is fully vaccinated, according to the NCDHHS. In total, 30.2% are at least partially vaccinated across the state, while 20.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

There were 15 new virus cases reported on Tuesday in Sampson, according to the Sampson County Health Department. To date, there have been 20,149 COVID-19 tests performed (up 65 since Monday), resulting in 12,535 negatives (up 50) and 7,614 positives (up 15). There have been 103 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Sampson, up two from Monday, according to the department.

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of Tuesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 923,430, including 870 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 12,189 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday. There were 982 hospitalized across the state.

There was no red in the state map in the latest COVID-19 County Alert System released this week. Two new colors were added to present lower tiers as the severity of the virus decreases across most of the state.

While improvement is prevalent across the state, that was not the case in Sampson, which is now orange. That is a step back from the yellow designation Sampson had under the previous report as its two-week case rate remains the second-highest in the state.

The April 1 report from the NCDHHS utilized data from March 14-27. None of North Carolina’s counties are currently red (critical community spread) under the new report. There are now 21 orange (substantial spread) counties, 47 yellow (significant spread) counties, 31 light yellow counties and one green county.

In comparison, the previous report on March 18 showed one red county, 17 orange counties and 82 yellow counties.

The yellow category from previous reports has been expanded to include two new lower tiers: Moderate (light yellow) and low (green).

This is the first County Alert System where there are no red counties since the start of the system, which is updated every two weeks. It uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county.

According to the April 1 report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate for the two-week period of March 14-27 was 426.6 per 100,000 people, up from the 404.5 in the March 18 report. Previous two-week case rates included 606.0 in the March 4 report and 453.3 in the Feb. 22 report.Sampson’s case rate peaked in the beginning of the year at 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report.

The 426.6 case rate per 100,000 people was second highest in the state for that two-week period, behind only Nash County (463.4). Sampson had the second-highest 14-day case rate in the March 18 report too, and the third-highest case rate in the March 4 report.

The 14-day percent positive in Sampson stands at 8.5% under the new report, a rise from the 6.9% in the March 18 report. It is the fifth-highest percent positive in the state, behind Davie (9%), Edgecombe (9.1%), Franklin (9.7%) and Nash (8.7%).

Despite the case rate and percent positive figures, Sampson’s cases are deemed to have a “minimal impact” on local hospitals, according to the report.

After having the designation as one of six red “critical community spread” counties in North Carolina in early March, Sampson rebounded to yellow in the March 18 report, despite still having the second-highest two-week case rate in the state, according to the metrics.

The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056 for information or to set appointments. More information on vaccinations events is available at www.sampsonnc.com.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.