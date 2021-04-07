Vaccinationevents coming toIvanhoe, Rose Hill

April 7, 2021 gpsAdmin2 News, Top Stories 0
By Chris Berendt [email protected]

The Sampson County Health Department has scheduled vaccination opportunities over the next couple weeks, including ventures into the Rose Hill and Ivanhoe communities.

Most of the dozen Health Department-coordinated vaccination events held to date, including six in March, have taken place at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton. In recent weeks, however, events have been held in Roseboro and the Union community as the vaccination effort spreads further across Sampson.

A recent state report revealed Sampson’s COVID-19 case-rate remains the second-highest in North Carolina, with the percent-positive tests ranking fifth-highest in the state. Two more deaths attributed to the virus were reported Tuesday by local health officials.

For each upcoming vaccination event, first dose vaccinations are available for those 18 and older who have not had any vaccine within 14 days of the event.

Upcoming drive-thru vaccination events will be held:

• April 7 – 12-8 p.m. at Sampson County Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

• April 14 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Union High School, 1189 Kader Merritt Road, Rose Hill (first and second doses)

• April 17 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Royal Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 7660 Ivanhoe Road, Ivanhoe

In Sampson, 14,950 first doses and 9,953 second doses had been administered as of Tuesday, up 38 and 124 from Monday, respectively, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). That amounts to 23.5% of the county’s population having been at least partially vaccinated and 15.7% being fully vaccinated.

To date, the state has administered nearly 5.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 3,166,905 first doses, 1,956,246 second doses and 151,881 single-shot doses. Approximately 38.4% of the adult population (18 and up) across North Carolina is at least partially vaccinated, while 25.7% is fully vaccinated, according to the NCDHHS. In total, 30.2% are at least partially vaccinated across the state, while 20.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

There were 15 new virus cases reported on Tuesday in Sampson, according to the Sampson County Health Department. To date, there have been 20,149 COVID-19 tests performed (up 65 since Monday), resulting in 12,535 negatives (up 50) and 7,614 positives (up 15). There have been 103 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Sampson, up two from Monday, according to the department.

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of Tuesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 923,430, including 870 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 12,189 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday. There were 982 hospitalized across the state.

There was no red in the state map in the latest COVID-19 County Alert System released this week. Two new colors were added to present lower tiers as the severity of the virus decreases across most of the state.

While improvement is prevalent across the state, that was not the case in Sampson, which is now orange. That is a step back from the yellow designation Sampson had under the previous report as its two-week case rate remains the second-highest in the state.

The April 1 report from the NCDHHS utilized data from March 14-27. None of North Carolina’s counties are currently red (critical community spread) under the new report. There are now 21 orange (substantial spread) counties, 47 yellow (significant spread) counties, 31 light yellow counties and one green county.

In comparison, the previous report on March 18 showed one red county, 17 orange counties and 82 yellow counties.

The yellow category from previous reports has been expanded to include two new lower tiers: Moderate (light yellow) and low (green).

This is the first County Alert System where there are no red counties since the start of the system, which is updated every two weeks. It uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county.

According to the April 1 report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate for the two-week period of March 14-27 was 426.6 per 100,000 people, up from the 404.5 in the March 18 report. Previous two-week case rates included 606.0 in the March 4 report and 453.3 in the Feb. 22 report.Sampson’s case rate peaked in the beginning of the year at 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report.

The 426.6 case rate per 100,000 people was second highest in the state for that two-week period, behind only Nash County (463.4). Sampson had the second-highest 14-day case rate in the March 18 report too, and the third-highest case rate in the March 4 report.

The 14-day percent positive in Sampson stands at 8.5% under the new report, a rise from the 6.9% in the March 18 report. It is the fifth-highest percent positive in the state, behind Davie (9%), Edgecombe (9.1%), Franklin (9.7%) and Nash (8.7%).

Despite the case rate and percent positive figures, Sampson’s cases are deemed to have a “minimal impact” on local hospitals, according to the report.

After having the designation as one of six red “critical community spread” counties in North Carolina in early March, Sampson rebounded to yellow in the March 18 report, despite still having the second-highest two-week case rate in the state, according to the metrics.

The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056 for information or to set appointments. More information on vaccinations events is available at www.sampsonnc.com.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.