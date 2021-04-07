Vaccinationevents coming toIvanhoe, Rose Hill

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases
Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases
Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases
Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases
Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases
Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases
Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases
Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases
Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases
Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases
Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases
Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases
Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases
Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases
Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases
Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases
Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases
Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases
Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases
Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases
Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases
Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases
Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases
Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases
Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases
Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases
Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases
Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases
Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases
Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases
Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases
Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases
Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases
Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases
Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases
Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases
Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases
Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases
Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases
Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases
Feb. 18 — 6,637 cases
Feb. 19 — 6,692 cases
Feb. 22 — 6,731 cases
Feb. 23 — 6,770 cases
Feb. 25 — 6,819 cases
Feb. 26 — 6,922 cases
March 1 — 6,956 cases
March 2 — 7,009 cases
March 4 — 7,052 cases
March 5 — 7,073 cases
March 9 — 7,113 cases
March 11 — 7,157 cases
March 12 — 7,187 cases
March 15 — 7,233 cases
March 16 — 7,260 cases
March 18 — 7,348 cases
March 19 — 7,378 cases
March 22 — 7,408 cases
March 23 — 7,418 cases
March 25 — 7,457 cases
March 29 — 7,507 cases
March 30 — 7,525 cases
April 1 — 7,553 cases
April 5 — 7,599 cases
April 6 — 7,614 cases
The Sampson County Health Department has scheduled vaccination opportunities over the next couple weeks, including ventures into the Rose Hill and Ivanhoe communities.
Most of the dozen Health Department-coordinated vaccination events held to date, including six in March, have taken place at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton. In recent weeks, however, events have been held in Roseboro and the Union community as the vaccination effort spreads further across Sampson.
A recent state report revealed Sampson’s COVID-19 case-rate remains the second-highest in North Carolina, with the percent-positive tests ranking fifth-highest in the state. Two more deaths attributed to the virus were reported Tuesday by local health officials.
For each upcoming vaccination event, first dose vaccinations are available for those 18 and older who have not had any vaccine within 14 days of the event.
Upcoming drive-thru vaccination events will be held:
• April 7 – 12-8 p.m. at Sampson County Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton
• April 14 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Union High School, 1189 Kader Merritt Road, Rose Hill (first and second doses)
• April 17 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Royal Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 7660 Ivanhoe Road, Ivanhoe
In Sampson, 14,950 first doses and 9,953 second doses had been administered as of Tuesday, up 38 and 124 from Monday, respectively, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). That amounts to 23.5% of the county’s population having been at least partially vaccinated and 15.7% being fully vaccinated.
To date, the state has administered nearly 5.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 3,166,905 first doses, 1,956,246 second doses and 151,881 single-shot doses. Approximately 38.4% of the adult population (18 and up) across North Carolina is at least partially vaccinated, while 25.7% is fully vaccinated, according to the NCDHHS. In total, 30.2% are at least partially vaccinated across the state, while 20.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
There were 15 new virus cases reported on Tuesday in Sampson, according to the Sampson County Health Department. To date, there have been 20,149 COVID-19 tests performed (up 65 since Monday), resulting in 12,535 negatives (up 50) and 7,614 positives (up 15). There have been 103 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Sampson, up two from Monday, according to the department.
According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of Tuesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 923,430, including 870 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 12,189 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday. There were 982 hospitalized across the state.
There was no red in the state map in the latest COVID-19 County Alert System released this week. Two new colors were added to present lower tiers as the severity of the virus decreases across most of the state.
While improvement is prevalent across the state, that was not the case in Sampson, which is now orange. That is a step back from the yellow designation Sampson had under the previous report as its two-week case rate remains the second-highest in the state.
The April 1 report from the NCDHHS utilized data from March 14-27. None of North Carolina’s counties are currently red (critical community spread) under the new report. There are now 21 orange (substantial spread) counties, 47 yellow (significant spread) counties, 31 light yellow counties and one green county.
In comparison, the previous report on March 18 showed one red county, 17 orange counties and 82 yellow counties.
The yellow category from previous reports has been expanded to include two new lower tiers: Moderate (light yellow) and low (green).
This is the first County Alert System where there are no red counties since the start of the system, which is updated every two weeks. It uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county.
According to the April 1 report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate for the two-week period of March 14-27 was 426.6 per 100,000 people, up from the 404.5 in the March 18 report. Previous two-week case rates included 606.0 in the March 4 report and 453.3 in the Feb. 22 report.Sampson’s case rate peaked in the beginning of the year at 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report.
The 426.6 case rate per 100,000 people was second highest in the state for that two-week period, behind only Nash County (463.4). Sampson had the second-highest 14-day case rate in the March 18 report too, and the third-highest case rate in the March 4 report.
The 14-day percent positive in Sampson stands at 8.5% under the new report, a rise from the 6.9% in the March 18 report. It is the fifth-highest percent positive in the state, behind Davie (9%), Edgecombe (9.1%), Franklin (9.7%) and Nash (8.7%).
Despite the case rate and percent positive figures, Sampson’s cases are deemed to have a “minimal impact” on local hospitals, according to the report.
After having the designation as one of six red “critical community spread” counties in North Carolina in early March, Sampson rebounded to yellow in the March 18 report, despite still having the second-highest two-week case rate in the state, according to the metrics.
The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056 for information or to set appointments. More information on vaccinations events is available at www.sampsonnc.com.
Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.