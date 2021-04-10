Raynor named Main Street Champion

Kay Raynor has been honored as Clinton’s 2020 Main Street Champion for her volunteer work and her dedication to Downtown Clinton.

On March 11, Raynor was one of 38 Main Street Champions recognized during the 2021 NC Main Street virtual conference. Each Main Street Community has the opportunity to nominate a main street champion each year. She was recognized earlier this week at the Clinton City Council meeting.

“Whenever I’m asked to do something for the city, I just do it,” Raynor expressed. “My hopes for Downtown Clinton is that Downtown Clinton stays vibrant and that it continues to be a destination where people want to shop, where people want to come. I just want it to remain a friendly spot in the community.”

Raynor stated that Clinton is a special place to call home. She is originally from Newton Grove but moved here with her husband 50 years ago. She has been here ever since and is committed to the community. She graduated from Atlantic Christian College, now called Barton in Wilson. Raynor majored in history and minored in sociology.

Raynor was nominated by the Clinton Main Street Program for 2020. She stated that she worked hard for what shes noted as Clinton’s Hallmark movie moment when there were so many Christmas trees lining the streets in Downtown Clinton.

She is now retired but worked for 26 years at First United Methodist Church in programming and administration work.

“She is an active member of the Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee and has been instrumental in the development of our first Sweet Stroll held in December of 2019 which provided participants the ability to purchase a decorative holiday tin and go from business to business in Downtown Clinton collecting sweet treats from our beloved bakers who donated their time and treats to this event which was created to drive traffic into our businesses during the holiday season,” Mary Rose, planning director/Main Street director for the City of Clinton and Clinton Main Street Program, commented.

Raynor also serves as president of the Sampson County History Museum Board and as such is very involved in their participation in the annual Square Fair and Barbecue Cook-off event held in Downtown on the second Saturday in October.

In addition to being selected as Main Street Champion, Raynor was recognized as Volunteer of the Year in 2020 along with Debbie Roberts and Helen Kearns for their hard work in placing and coordinating the decorating of more than 40 Christmas trees along the sidewalks in downtown.

“Kay is always ready to help when called upon and truly supports our downtown businesses,” Rose added.

Raynor met her husband Stewart while out to lunch in Clinton and they have been together ever since.

“There are three keys to economic development success: public-private partnerships that share in the effort and jointly celebrate the successes of projects; economic development strategies that leverage local assets for authentic enhancements and improvements; and local champions that are leading the effort every step of the way,” Kenny Flowers, assistant secretary for Rural Economic Development at the North Carolina Department of Commerce stated. “The Main Street program throughout the state, is the epitome of the implementation of these three key components of success.”

“N.C. Commerce and N.C. Main Street have been recognizing Main Street Champions for more than two decades. We know that the success of downtown districts is because of the people behind the effort, and each year, we recognize the visionary individuals that have a strong sense of commitment to their community. They develop projects that improve quality of life, grow cultural and recreational development, renovate historic properties and spur investment and create jobs and businesses,” Liz Parham, director of the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center said.

A total of 38 Main Street Champions will receive honors for contributions to their Main Street programs and downtown districts last year. Including the 2020 honorees, 804 Champions have been recognized since 2000.

