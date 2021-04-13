‘Walking It Out’ in Sampson

Several participants of ‘Let’s Walk It Out’ visit Autryville. Pictured, from left, are: Vivian and Anthony Peterson, Sydney Ruefenacht, Kristin Buxton, Gianna Varrati, Stacey Buckner, and Nina the Wonder Dog. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Members of the Autryville Fire Department listen to a presentation about suicide awareness among veterans and first responders. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent The Autryville Fire Department and members of the community welcome veterans and walkers. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent A group of participants walk through Autryville for ‘Let’s Walk It Out.’ Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent During a session about suicide awareness and depression, participants share their thoughts and opinions. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Anthony Peterson takes a break with Nina, the Wonder Dog. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Performance Automotive and co-owner Terry Lee, shows supports to veterans during their journey through Sampson County. Courtesy Photo Performance Automotive welcomes ‘Lets Walk It Out’ to Clinton. Courtesy Photo Anthony Peterson, left, shows his support for fellow soldiers and veterans with a flag he created. He is pictured with Vivian Peterson, right, and Stacey Buckner, executive director of Off Road Outreach, center. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Gianna Varrati of the National Warrior Foundation spends time showing her appreciation to Autryville firefighters and community members. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

AUTRYVILLE — While carrying a special flag on his shoulder, Anthony Peterson crossed the South River and walked through the heart of Autryville.

After a long day walking through Cumberland County to raise awareness about suicide prevention, the active soldier continued his mission to raise awareness about suicide prevention among veterans. He was one of many participating in “Let’s Walk It Out” — a 222-mile journey from Fayetteville to Camp Lejeune and back.

“It gets the conversation going and it opens the door for other people to reach out to friends and families who are suffering and need support,” Peterson said. “I think getting the conversation going is the first step towards making an impact on this battle.”

“Let’s Walk It Out” is the brainchild of JP Cervantes as way to show how many veterans die from suicide daily. It’s an umbrella to support several foundations that support veterans causes. In the process, supporters raise awareness about mental health issues and suicide prevention. Proceeds from the initiative are going to foundations and charities dedicated to veteran wellness. Some of those foundations are Operation Enduring Warrior, the Duck and Cover Initiative, National Warrior Foundation, and Operation Aquatic Freedom.

Peterson created the flag he was carrying to remember. Some of the representation includes suicide, people killed in action, and Purple Heart recipients. For Peterson, it started as a mission to cope with the friends he loss. He appreciates the support shown by motorists honking their horns, showing support.

“Sometimes people don’t know the meaning of the flag unless they experienced the flag and to experience the flag, unfortunately, it requires you to lose someone to one of these causes,” Peterson said. “Doing this walking and having all that time to walk and think and talk to others about these subjects and getting support from all the cars that pass by, it’s truly a experience that give you chills.”

For the leg, Walk It Out started in Fayetteville on Thursday and ended at Autryville’s Town Hall. It scheduled to continue through Saturday, April 17. For organizers the purpose of the ruck march is to push the body physically to show the mental strain military, law enforcement, and first responders experience.

Stacey Buckner, executive director of Off Road Outreach, was thrilled to spend time in Sampson County.

“We want carry the physical burden of our brothers and sisters and what they’re facing with their mental pain,” Buckner said.

According to statistics provided by supporters of the organization, 80% of first responders reported experiences of traumatic experiences on the job and three million veterans are diagnosed with some type of mental health disorder. Core walker TJ Jaimes also reported than more than 20 commit suicide every day.

Andrew Hawkins, chief of the Autryville Fire Department, said it was great to see support and a connection being made with first responders.

“It makes us want to be a part of the organization,” Hawkins said about the unity.

Hawkins and members of the department welcomed the visitors by sirens and flashing lights on firetrucks. Mayor Grayson Spell said town officials were excited about the walkers stopping in Autryville. He said the area is a great place for anyone to stop, especially the veterans. Spell said they will always get support from the community.

“As much as they do for our country, we want to be able to support them,” Spell said. “This is just a small thing that we can do for them.”

After resting at Autryville’s town hall. The walkers and veterans continued their journey towards Clinton. They were welcomed Performance Automotive and co-owner Terry Lee. To show his support, Lee walked from Autryville to the Clinton dealership. Performance Automotive provides sponsorship for veterans programs such as Off Road Outreach. Kristen Buxton, director of events for the Special Forces Foundation, said the community support for the walk has been overwhelming.

“It really caught us by surprise — the outpouring of their heart and support of our mission,” Buxton said.

