Class back in across Sampson

‘I’m panicking like it’s the first day of August … all my desks are filled, and it’s great to have that whole dynamic again’ — Kim Stephens, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School

Smiles and waves, sunshine and laughter were all in place for the return of students in Sampson County after their spring break.

One thing is certain: They are ready, the teachers are ready, and the chance to reconnect has arrived to the mostly-empty classrooms and hallways. This comes in the wake of Governor Roy Cooper’s request of a return to Plan A, which brings in all students four days a week, with Wednesdays for remote instruction and cleaning. The Sampson County Board of Education previously approved the transition for middle and high schools for the rest of the school year, which is now only a few weeks out.

Kim Stephens, along with Leigh Ann Averett, said that this has definitely been a time of transition, and that they are ready and willing to go back into the classroom.

“It feels like the beginning of the year with five minutes of the year left,” said Averett.

“When this whole thing started I was kind of fearful of the computer part of it,” said Stephens.

Both are teachers at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School.

“I’m panicking like it’s the first day of August … all my desks are filled, and it’s great to have that whole dynamic again,” said Stephens.

“I have no issue going back face to face,” said Averett. “I mean I think it’s an easier job to do face to face. It’s much easier.”

“I hate to keep saying this, but we have five minutes until our first state test. I’m not sure we’re going to get the return on the investment.”

That being said, both ladies said that they hope the students come back eager to focus, catch up and learn.

For students Karizma Freeman and Louanna Sessoms, they are ready to get back into the routine.

“I mean, it’s different, but the same,” said Sessoms. “We are used to it, but we are not used to all the other people in the classroom.”

“I’m used to a room of five to six people, and I come back and it’s a full classroom,” Freeman added.

They said it felt a little weird coming back, and seeing people that in some cases they haven’t seen in a year. Reconnecting, and having the social distancing protocols in place is a bit of a challenge.

“I’m glad to see most of my friends that are in my class and I’m glad to see the new teachers that I haven’t seen this year,” said Freeman.

That reconnecting has been a great feeling for high school students and teachers at Hobbton High School as well. For teacher Kim Davis, getting the kids back in the classroom is make or break when it comes to teaching food and nutrition.

“My class is a hands-on class. I don’t know if when they’re at home, they’re able to do the things that we need to do. But when they’re in class, I can show you a video on how to crack an egg, but until you actually do it yourself — you don’t know how different it is.”

“I’m very excited for students coming back, because some of them have disconnected. You know the isolation has just wreaked havoc on everybody, but I’m very excited that my kids are coming back. I think my kids are excited.”

Hobbton senior Yasmine Manning said she was glad to be back in school.

“I’m excited to come back because I feel like I get more work done at school. Plus it feels like I’m like around friends now, instead of just like in home at home all day. So yeah, it feels good to be back. I’m going to be getting more work done and raising my grades.”

She said being out of school has been a lot harder because she has had to find the motivation, versus when she is at school and has less difficulty focusing.

Daniel Britt, who is a senior like Manning, said he was ready to be back. Capturing the motivation is something he conceded will be challenging, but he’s happy to be back in the classroom.

“I’ve been waiting for it. I’ve missed it more than anything. Just for it to be my senior year, I would like to be back in school with my friends and all that.”

Miles Canady, teacher at Hobbton, said that this has been an adjustment for everyone involved.

“It’s been an adjustment with the masks and the regulations,” he said, “but it’s been good having them back.”

Canady said that, while getting students back in the classroom is a benchmark reached, bringing some of them up to speed will prove the largest obstacle.

“Right now the ones that hadn’t been participating as much, that’s probably the biggest challenge,” said Canady. “It’s trying to cram a bunch of material in a little short amount of time.”

Those sentiments were shared at Roseboro-Salemburg as well.

“It’ll certainly bring in those that are floundering,” said Stephens. “I think we’ll be able to draw them back in. I don’t know that we’ll be able to change and fill in all the gaps.”

Canady said that the communication and face-to-face interaction is needed, but time constraints with the end of the school year are now looming.

“I feel like people think we’re going to do some miracles in the next few weeks — we’re not,” said Stephens. “But we’re going to do our best.”

