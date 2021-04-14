Teenager killed while riding atop ATV

A teenager was struck and killed Saturday night as she rode atop an ATV in Sampson County, a fatal collision that remains under investigation by North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials.

Citing evidence and witnesses at the scene, First Sgt. James E. Stahl said the wreck occurred at 10:13 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, on The Avenue in the Clinton area, which runs north-south between Clinton and Salemburg, west of Bonnetsville. Damya Lanee Richardson, 19, of Orrum, NC, died as a result of the collision.

The Sampson Independent reached out on Wednesday upon receiving a tip of the wreck. Stahl said patrol officials were attempting to “confirm all our information” before releasing details.

According to Stahl, the four-wheeler ATV was traveling south on the right shoulder of The Avenue. A GMC Envoy, a sport utility vehicle, was also traveling south on The Avenue. It was being driven by Donald Mack Williams Jr., 47, of Roseboro. Stahl said the ATV “made a right turn and entered (The Avenue),” at which point it was struck by the GMC.

After impact, both the ATV and the SUV ran off the right side of the roadway. Richardson came to rest in the northbound lane.

“Ms. Richardson did die as a result of the injuries received. She did pass at the scene,” said Stahl in response to the Independent’s inquiries. “When EMS arrived there were no signs of life.”

Williams was charged with driving while license revoked. There were no passengers in his vehicle.

“It is believed alcohol was not involved, but will be confirmed through blood tests of both parties,” Stahl stated. “I don’t foresee any further charges unless we get back .08 BAC or drugs in his toxicology. We have submitted blood for examination.”