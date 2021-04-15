Harrells market starts season

Crafty Creations sells balloons. Crafty Creations offers plenty of items during Saturday’s market at Harrells. Vendor Sue Roper buys a watermelon from Harrells Farmers Market Chairman Cameron Burley. One customer checks out merchandise from Crafty Creations. A customer talks with vendor Elizabeth Holland about the market hours.

HARRELLS — People steadily worked their way to the Harrells Farmers Market as it started off its new season this past weekend.

The market will be open again from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Saturday, April 24. The goal is to have the market held every other week in May and every Saturday during the summer months. Local farmers Hailey Johnson and Cameron Burley are leading the effort with hopes to have more participants in the future when growers have more produce available.

“We wanted to go ahead and get it going so people are aware that we’re there,” Johnson said about spreading awareness. “As the Sampson County produce starts growing in a little bit more, we want to be a place where their products are available.”

One vendor, Melissa Guy, said she was at a market for the very first time and she was excited to be there and meet all of the new people. It was said that people were very friendly and that the vendors had a lot of business throughout the morning.

“We try to just make everyone’s day a little sweeter,” Guy stated. “Everything we make is filled with love and with great ingredients.”

Sweet M’s, run by Guy and her helper Sue Roper, sells baked goods.

Another vendor, Elizabeth Holland, stated that she was with the market last year when it started for the first time. She added that business was pretty good but it wasn’t extravagant. Holland sells paparazzi jewelry.

“I got my name out there an my jewelry out there,” Holland commented. “I had a lot of fun.”

Holland added that the market was a great place to meet new people because it was an environment where she felt safe.

Burley, the chairman for the market, noted that he wanted to head up the market because it was something for the community to come together. Last year was the first year that the market was held. According to Burley, Penny Ross started the Harrells Farmers Market. Unfortunately, she was unavailable to comment for the article.

“It provides a place where people can come and get away from everything else,” Burley stated.

He has been a chairman for a year now. He sells mostly watermelons.

The vendor, Crafty Creations, has been with the market for a year as well. The seller, Tracy Bass, makes almost everything that she sells. Bass explained that making bows and painting signs was a relaxing way to spend her time which is why she does it.

“We’ve done really well today,” Bass noted. “My tables are about empty which is a good problem. We just appreciate him inviting us to come and we’ve enjoyed ourselves here. We appreciate the customers.”

AJ Family Farms offered meats for purchase at the market. She works with her husband, Caleb Johnson, owner and operator of AJ Family Farms.

“It’s just kind of a way to connect and let the people who come through here know about our market over in Garland,” Hailey stated.

Burley and Johnson are graduates of Union High School and were involved in agricultural programs at the school. After earning her diploma, Johnson continued her education at University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Burley, a 2019 Union graduate, grew up selling melons before going to Sampson Community College. In 2020, he added pumpkins to his business.

Before a successful market in October, Town Clerk Cindy Ezzell asked Burley if he would be interested to serving as chair. After accepting the offer, he connected with Johnson for the market. As the market continues, officials will work to place emphasis on adding local farmers and young business owners.

Additional information is available online by emailing [email protected] or on social media outlets such as Facebook and Instagram. Updates will also be available through the Facebook pages for Johnson’s and Burley’s respective businesses, www.facebook.com/PastureRaisedGoodness and www.facebook.com/JandCProduce.

Vendors can sign up to join by filling out an application at Harrells Town Hall, 373 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells. Officials may also be reached by calling 910-284-1444.