Roseboro commissioner resigns

ROSEBORO — Town Commissioner Cary Holland’s resignation was officially accepted Tuesday night.

Mayor Alice Butler said that Holland had presented to the board his desire to resign following a special meeting, and the board could not vote on accepting the resignation at that time.

“I would just like to say that we appreciate all that Cary Holland did,” said Butler. “He had been a town commissioner for eight and half years. He’s been very dedicated to the Town of Roseboro. He was in charge of the helipad, which has been a huge asset for the town of Roseboro.”

“I truly believe it has probably saved lives out there,” Butler continued.

Holland has worked with the town’s public utilities personnel and Butler said that he has been recently active with the Roseboro Fire Department and Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

“We certainly appreciate all that he gave to the town,” said Butler.

In light of his resignation, Butler said the town will proceed as it has done in the past when dealing with vacancies on the board. There will be an application that will be placed on the town’s website and on its Facebook page. The board decided to put the application out to the public for two weeks. Depending on whether applications are received, the deadline can be extended.

“When we make the appointment, it will be until the November election,” said Butler, “and if that person wants to run again they would have to run.”

“That election would be for the rest of his term,” said Town Attorney Sandy Sanderson.

Holland’s term extends until 2023, so the winner in that November election would be completing the rest of the unexpired term, which at that point would be two years.

It will be up to the town board to approve the appointment for Holland’s seat.

