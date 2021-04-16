Highlighting local artists

The Sampson Community Theatre will be sharing a selection of Broadway songs in its upcoming Artist Spotlight with the Sampson Arts Council. Courtesy photo

CLINTON — Last spring a simple video projected was started by the Sampson Arts Council, and now it’s grown into its own series of videos highlighting the artistic talents of Sampson County.

Maybe they live in the county, or grew up here, but one thing is for certain— there’s a variety of talent often hidden in pockets in communities.

“We started out small with them,” said Kara Donatelli, the executive director for the Sampson Arts Council. “We were using a phone as a camera.

“We knew we wanted to do these, and continue to do these.”

Some of the videos have started out on the web, on the Sampson Arts Council YouTube channel. Now they are coming to life through the generous help of Star Communications and the North Carolina Arts Council.

“We appreciate them helping us,” she said.

The NCAC gave them a grant that she was able to use to hire people to work. Star Communications folks helped with videography and they were able to pay the artists for their efforts for the project as well.

“We recently had one done, and we are wanting to share virtual arts programming.”

They started out with a few videos, with different medias, and as the project grew, so did the offerings. That’s lead them to now start an online series that will be shared on their YouTube channel, but more importantly throughout the community via two Star Communications’ channels.

“We started with a few videos, and we had a potter to promote the pottery studio,” she said.

Usually offerings have been more of along the lines of a concert with the local artists at the Small House. The larger scale parts of the projects started around the end of last summer.

“This started small and ended up turning into a bigger project, and we will keep moving with this,” she said. “With the pandemic we had to start coming up with different was to put out the program.”

“I’m excited that we were able to get Star to agree to let us air them on their cable TV channel,” she said. “This will give us a broader range to reach more people.”

She said she was also excited to keep putting out videos featuring these artists, and the majority of the artists live in Sampson.

“We do have a couple that grew up here and they came back,” she said.

The upcoming offerings will be a variety of artists, with everything from blue grass music, to gospel to poetry and the xylophone.

“There will be a combination of a lot of different art forms. I want everyone to view them and appreciate the local artists that we have in our communities.”

“It’s been pretty tough to figure out how to reach a lot of people virtually. It became a challenge, but it’s going to end up really well as far as putting these videos together.”

Despite the tough nature of getting things orchestrated in the virtual world, she said that this has been positive growth for sharing these activities.

“This is a little different than the usual shows that we put on, and this is a big one for us. We are going to try to continue this as an ongoing project.”

Donatelli said that if there are any other local artists that are interested in participating, that they can contact her at the Arts Council.

Artist Spotlight Series The artist spotlight series can be viewed on Star Communication Channels 16 and 316 at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and at both 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays. Performances can also be viewed anytime on the Sampson Arts Council’s YouTube Channel. • April 21, 24, and 25: Sampson Community Theatre – Broadway Songs • April 28, May 1, and May 2: Michael Boykin & the Mighty Voices - Gospel • May 5, 8 and 9: The Grandpas - Bluegrass • May 12, 15, and 16: Dr. Rue Lee-Holmes - Xylophone • May 19, 22, and 23: Indian Outlaw Band – Country Music: Tim McGraw Tribute Band • May 26, 29, and 30: Valawaugn McCain - Poetry

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.