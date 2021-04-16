Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department and Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/citations

• March 31 — Robert Lee Stokes, 66, of 410 Lenon St., Roseboro, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 16.

• March 31 — Jonathan Devin Bryant, 22, of 450 Vickers Lane, Autryville, was charged with stalking and cyberstalking. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 19.

• April 2 — Gabrielle Shanice Graham, 33, of 174 N. Bladen Ave., Garland, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is May 11.

• April 2 — Summer Pittman, 25, of 210 Hairr Lane, Salemburg, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is April 19.

• April 3 — Jamie Paul Holland, 34, of 297 Hamilton Drive, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is April 19.

• April 3 — Williams Melvin Beavers, 62, of 43 Larry Lane, Dunn, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 2.

• April 3 — Tonia Tyndall, 47, of 115 R. Hall Lane, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. No bond set; court date is April 28.

• April 3 — Jeffrey Wayne Tanner, 47, of 55 Lark Hill Lane, Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is May 4.

• April 3 — Jamie Reco Jordan, 33, of 209 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is June 15.

• April 3 — Taylor Marie Raines, 21, of 113 Shane Lane, Dunn, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, injury to personal property and simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 15.

• April 3 — David Lee Sparhawk, 30, of Calabash, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 16.

• April 4 — Lona Lavonne Labatte, 37, of 4701 William R. King Road, Newton Grove, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is May 13.

• April 5 — Thomas Richard Brown, 40, of 88 River Bend Lane, Ivanhoe, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is May 6.

• April 5 — William Michael Parrish, 24, of Benson, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of open container. Bond set at $500; court date is May 6.

• April 5 — Michael Joseph Hedaria, 41, of 6354 Church Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. No bond set; no court date listed.

• April 5 — Joshua Ryan Autry, 25, of Fayetteville, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is May 11.

• April 6 — Richard Conway Moore, 61, of 380 Moore Herring Lane, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is May 18.

• April 6 — Pamela Michelle Bishop, 42, of 74 Lisa Lane, Clinton, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance. Bond set at $500,000; court date is April 16.

• April 6 — Tonna Latoria Artis, 52, of Smithfield, was charged with felony larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date was April 12.

• April 7 — Lassonja Sherline Teachey, 56, of 175 Smiling Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date is June 17.

• April 7 — Jewelya Makenzie Remaley, 20, of 66 Woodcrest Ave., Clinton, was charged with hit and run- leave the scene of property damage and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 18.

• April 7 — Aldo Jesus Mejia Cardeno, 23, of 104 Parsley Lane, Leland, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No bond set; court date is June 10.

• April 7 — Melissa Danielle Griffin, 30, of 3781 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is June 7.

• April 7 — Nathan Thomas Jackson, 31, of 393 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and operating motorcycle on hghway with no helmet. Bond set at $30,000; court date is April 16.

• April 7 — Stevie Elliott McCleeny, 64, of 784 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 25.

• April 8 — John Troy Moore, 31, of 468 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with financial card fraud, food stamp fraud, threatening phone call and misdemeanor stalking. Bond set at $9,000; court date is April 26.

• April 8 — Ciara Ann Thomas, 22, of 211 E. Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond set at $500; court date is May 25.

• April 8 — Robert Allen Sellers, 51, of 3 Jernigan Trail, Dunn, was charged with sexual battery and communicating threats. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 25.

• April 8 — Houston Dillon Mckenzie, 25, of 4855 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 3.

• April 8 — David Vincent McArthur, 53, of 30 Dave Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, fictitious information to officer, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and served orders for arrest. No bond listed; court date is April 30.

• April 9 — Derick Anthony Sampson, 36, of 1011 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 17.

• April 9 — Kala Iyona McLymore, 18, of 11439 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with domestic simple assault and domestic damage to property. No bond set; court date is June 15.

• April 10 — Otis Edward Jones, 23, of 1083 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with second degree trespassing. No bond set; court date was April 10.

• April 12 — Dylen Depree Outlaw, 21, of 5615 U.S. 421, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is April 26.

• April 12 — Angelnetta Tyanda Jones, 20, of 4585 Plainview Highway, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is May 13.

• April 12 — Dustin Obryan Edwards, 25, of 295 Capers Walk Lane, Clinton, was charged with sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, sell/deliver marijuana and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $50,000; court date is April 16.

• April 12 — Jose Eduardo Moreno, 27, of 260 Happy Trail Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 17.

• April 12 — Amelia Grice, 27, of 2920 Gordon Way, Fayetteville, was charged with defrauding taxi driver. Bond set at $500; court date is May 24.

• April 12 — Sue Ellen Jones-Godbold, 39, of 302 Willow Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while license revoked, possession of stolen goods, driving vehicle with no insurance, expired registration and fictitious/altering registration card/tag. Bond set at $2,000; court date is May 3.

• April 12 — Ray Anthony Joyner, 52, of 68 Weeping Willow Lane, Clinton, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive. Bond set at $2,000; court date is May 3.

• April 13 — Emmitt Ray Jackson, 31, of 702 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 17.

• April 13 — Abigail Partridge, 23, of 2276 Old Raleigh Road, Clinton, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $20,000; court date is April 30.

• April 13 — Jeffery Ross Dixon, 25, of 1002 Bradshaw St., Clinton, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Bond set at $15,000; court date is April 30.

• April 13 — Robert Arnold Raynor, 53, of 306 Ridgeway St., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 16.

• April 13 — Jekaille Chane Phillips, 22, of 201 E. Meadowview Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 30.

• April 13 — Ryan Wesley Grissom, 34, of 224 George St., Four Oaks, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 16.

• April 14 — Decorius Raamah Daughtry, 28, of 515 Stewart Ave., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 2.

• April 14 — Ronald Witchnell Bullock Jr., 43, of 2560 Lake Artesia Road, Clinton, was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 22.

• April 14 — Joe Nathan Barnes, 22, of 108 Sawmill Lane, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,500; court date is May 11.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.