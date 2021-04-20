Tourney to benefit Roseboro ES students

ROSEBORO — A new golf tournament is coming next month to benefit children at Roseboro Elementary.

“This is our first tournament,” said Amy Smith at the school. “We hope this will be an annual event.”

Proceeds will go to students at the elementary, through the Roseboro Elementary PTO.

“Hopefully this will continue,” she said.

The Teeing Up for Education tournament is on May 1 at Lakewood County Club in Salemburg, and registration can be made through email. On that Saturday, there will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m., with four-man teams and captain’s choice format.

“We are looking forward to it and we hope we have a good turnout,” she said. “Lunch will be provided at the conclusion of the round.”

There will also be a post-flighted cash payout.

“We will do same-day registration but would like participants to be signed up ahead of time.”

For more information you can contact Amy Smith at [email protected], Ashley Faircloth at [email protected] or Megan Stickland [email protected]

