Multi-phase project starts with half of 40 planned lots

A total of 21 lots are expected in the first phase of the new subdivision coming to Salemburg.

SALEMBURG — A large project is in the works for in and around the town of Salemburg, and is expected to bring in new revenue for the town.

Thomas Nelson, from Fayetteville, is coming in as an investor to set up a massive subdivision.

“For the first phase there are two builders out of Fayetteville coming in as contactors,” he said. “In total there will be 41 houses.”

The project, which is going to be a new subdivision, will front onto Laurel Lake Road. The current expectation is that there will be about 40 lots.

“We have 21 lots that have already agreed to purchase,” he said. “We have four foundations ready. I’ve been getting quite a bit of interest from the community.”

That community, Nelson said, has been superbly supportive.

“I’m hoping we will be able to do it in three to four years.”

Nelson, who is 81 years old, has been doing this all of his life.

“I figured if I get two more years, I’ll have enough experience to be qualified, won’t I?” he joked.

“I’ve had a lot of cooperation, from the city council, the board, the mayor,” he noted. “These people, they make it easier to work. They’ve been very cooperative.”

He said that they are planning to keep the phases going, with potentially three phases happening. Monday afternoon he was at the surveyor’s office getting paperwork together for the second and third phases.

The area of the developments will be close to the Gordon Street and James Street side of Laurel Lake Road. Phase two will continue from those 21 up to 30 lots. Phase three will be across the street of the Laurel Lake Road section that is in the first phase.

“Overall there will be about 41 new lots,” said Nelson.

The initial permit for the first part of the project was submitted in March, and has been approved through the town, since it will be in the city limits.

The builders are going to be A7G and Stout Real Estate, and they are also building out at Stage Coach Lane outside of Autryville. Some of the houses are already for sale online, and this will be the first big growth that the community has had in quite a long time. This project is expected to take three to four years.

