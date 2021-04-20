Detention officer shot; one in custody

An officer with the Sampson County Detention Center was in critical condition Tuesday night following a shooting, for which a suspect is already in custody.

At approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting victim at 93 Water House Circle. Upon arrival, deputies located a female on the ground outside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies immediately identified the victim as Zarya Ashley, a detention officer with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Medical personnel and deputies provided medical aid to the victim and the patient was airlifted to a medical facility, where she was deemed to be in critical condition on Tuesday evening.

Through the investigation, sheriff’s officials said, it was learned that Ashley went to the residence during her lunch hour and a dispute ensued between Ashley and an acquaintance. During the dispute, Ashley was shot.

Following a lead, authorities with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office responded with Duplin County Sheriff’s deputies to a residence on N.C. 11 in Duplin County. There, deputies located a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting incident. The suspect was reportedly taken into custody without incident.

“The investigation is ongoing and the suspect information will be released via a press release later,” a press release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office stated. “We do believe this is an isolated incident for which we have the sole suspect in custody.”

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton offered his condolences for the shooting victim.

“The victim had just obtained a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and was new to our agency. She had a promising career ahead of herself and was loved by her co-workers,” the sheriff stated. “We ask that you pray for the victim, her family and our Sheriff’s Office.”