Grad plans set for approval

CLINTON — Students graduating in Sampson County may find that they can have more attendees in some cases than previously anticipated.

Early Tuesday morning the Sampson County Board of Education voted to add the current high school graduation plan on to the consent agenda for the next meeting, April 26.

That approval was made with one caveat that was not written in the initial plan — that the principals can make decisions about how to implement changes should the restrictions in place change.

“Whatever the capacity is for the facility, it’s 50% of that,” said Superintendent Dr. David Goodin.

A concern was raised about how students are able to participate in sports, and seemingly have a different capacity.

Goodin assured that the athletic directors have figured out the capacity of the bleachers, and are keeping track of people accordingly. Often, graduations are held in the same space where these sporting events are held, and this year, there will be changes because of the current restrictions.

“I’m just not understanding why we can do all this sports stuff, which is people everywhere, and graduation, the most important day of their lives, we’re putting such restrictions on it,” said board member Eleanor Bradshaw.

A few school are opting to have a graduation outside and other options have been discussed such as having a drive-in graduation. That option was presented for Lakewood High School, but the school is now looking towards having its graduation on the football field.

“I just wish we could do better,” said Bradshaw.

The current plans, pending approval next week, are as follows:

• Hobbton High School will hold graduation at 7 p.m., Friday, June 4, outdoors at the football stadium. There will be two guests per graduate, and possibly moving to four. The other option is an individual ceremony with 10 guests per graduate.

• Lakewood High School will hold graduation at 10 a.m., Friday, June 4, outdoors at the football stadium.

• Midway High School will hold graduation at 1 p.m., Friday, June 4, outdoors at the football stadium. There will be six guests per graduate. The other option is an individual ceremony with 10 guests per graduate.

• Sampson Early College will hold graduation at 11 a.m., May 28 at the Union High School Auditorium. This will allow graduation following guidelines. The other option is an individual ceremony with 10 guests per graduate.

• Union High School will hold graduation at 10 .am. on Saturday, June 5, outdoors at the football stadium. There will be six guests per graduate. The other option is an individual ceremony with 10 guests per graduate.

