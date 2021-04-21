NC eyes easing virus mandates by June

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases
Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases
Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases
Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases
Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases
Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases
Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases
Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases
Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases
Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases
Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases
Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases
Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases
Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases
Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases
Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases
Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases
Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases
Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases
Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases
Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases
Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases
Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases
Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases
Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases
Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases
Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases
Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases
Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases
Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases
Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases
Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases
Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases
Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases
Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases
Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases
Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases
Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases
Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases
Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases
Feb. 18 — 6,637 cases
Feb. 19 — 6,692 cases
Feb. 22 — 6,731 cases
Feb. 23 — 6,770 cases
Feb. 25 — 6,819 cases
Feb. 26 — 6,922 cases
March 1 — 6,956 cases
March 2 — 7,009 cases
March 4 — 7,052 cases
March 5 — 7,073 cases
March 9 — 7,113 cases
March 11 — 7,157 cases
March 12 — 7,187 cases
March 15 — 7,233 cases
March 16 — 7,260 cases
March 18 — 7,348 cases
March 19 — 7,378 cases
March 22 — 7,408 cases
March 23 — 7,418 cases
March 25 — 7,457 cases
March 29 — 7,507 cases
March 30 — 7,525 cases
April 1 — 7,553 cases
April 5 — 7,599 cases
April 6 — 7,614 cases
April 8 — 7,658 cases
April 13 — 7,706 cases
April 19 — 7,829 cases
April 20 —7,853 cases
April 21 — 7,871 cases
North Carolina is expected to have mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions lifted by June, with a mask mandate anticipated to be eased once North Carolina reaches a proposed benchmark of two-thirds of adults receiving at least one vaccine dose.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. laid out a timeline for lifting current pandemic restrictions, citing stable trends and continued vaccination success.
The state expects to lift mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1. The governor plans to issue an executive order next week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May.
“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” said Cooper. “North Carolinians have shown up for each other throughout this entire pandemic and we need to keep up that commitment by getting our vaccines.”
The state anticipates lifting the mask mandate and easing other public health recommendations, once two-thirds of adult North Carolinians have received at least one vaccine dose and if trends remain stable.
“We are at an exciting moment. We now have enough vaccine for everyone,” said Cohen. “If you are 16 and older, it is your turn to join the more than 3.6 million North Carolinians who have already taken their first shot. It’s up to you to get us to the two-thirds goal as quickly as possible so we can live with this virus and begin to put this pandemic behind us.”
Cooper and Cohen urged North Carolinians continue to get vaccinated and exercise good judgment even when restrictions are lifted. Businesses should continue to follow voluntary health recommendations and North Carolinians should continue to take safety measures in order to boost the economy, keep children in schools and protect each other.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released statistics indicating that North Carolina is among the states with the fewest deaths and fewest job losses per capita.
The Sampson County Health Department reported 18 new cases on Wednesday, the same day the agency held another mass vaccination clinic, the last one currently scheduled in the county.
As of Wednesday, there were 20,684 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson (up 50 from Tuesday), resulting in 12,813 negatives (up 32) and 7,871 positives, which reflects the 18 new cases. There have been 105 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Sampson.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 952,529, including 1,963 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 12,480 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 1,168 hospitalized across the state.
In Sampson, 16,585 first doses (up 76 from Tuesday) and 12,569 second doses (up 144) had been administered as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard.
In all, it amounts to 26.1% of the county’s population having been at least partially vaccinated and 19.8% being fully vaccinated.
To date, the state has administered approximately 6.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including roughly 3.6 million first doses, 2.7 million second doses and more than 253,000 single-shot doses. Approximately 47.1% of the adult population 18 and up across North Carolina is at least partially vaccinated (including 76.9% of those 65 and up), while 35.8% are fully vaccinated (including 71% of those 65 and up), according to the NCDHHS.
In total, 37.2% are at least partially vaccinated across the state, while 28.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Following a vaccination event Saturday at Royal Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in the Ivanhoe area, the Sampson County Health Department held another on Wednesday at the Sampson-Agri Expo Center in Clinton, where doses were offered to those 18 and older who have not had any vaccine within 14 days of the event.
Vaccinations may also be available by appointment at the Sampson County Health Department. To make an appointment, call 910-490-1056 or 910-592-1131 ext. 4001. Appointment times are limited and are subject to vaccine availability.
People can find information on COVID-19 vaccines and make appointments at www.yourspotyourshot.nc.gov or by phone at 1-888-675-4567. The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056 for information or to set appointments.