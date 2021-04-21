NC eyes easing virus mandates by June

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases Feb. 18 — 6,637 cases Feb. 19 — 6,692 cases Feb. 22 — 6,731 cases Feb. 23 — 6,770 cases Feb. 25 — 6,819 cases Feb. 26 — 6,922 cases March 1 — 6,956 cases March 2 — 7,009 cases March 4 — 7,052 cases March 5 — 7,073 cases March 9 — 7,113 cases March 11 — 7,157 cases March 12 — 7,187 cases March 15 — 7,233 cases March 16 — 7,260 cases March 18 — 7,348 cases March 19 — 7,378 cases March 22 — 7,408 cases March 23 — 7,418 cases March 25 — 7,457 cases March 29 — 7,507 cases March 30 — 7,525 cases April 1 — 7,553 cases April 5 — 7,599 cases April 6 — 7,614 cases April 8 — 7,658 cases April 13 — 7,706 cases April 19 — 7,829 cases April 20 —7,853 cases April 21 — 7,871 cases

North Carolina is expected to have mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions lifted by June, with a mask mandate anticipated to be eased once North Carolina reaches a proposed benchmark of two-thirds of adults receiving at least one vaccine dose.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. laid out a timeline for lifting current pandemic restrictions, citing stable trends and continued vaccination success.

The state expects to lift mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1. The governor plans to issue an executive order next week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May.

“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” said Cooper. “North Carolinians have shown up for each other throughout this entire pandemic and we need to keep up that commitment by getting our vaccines.”

The state anticipates lifting the mask mandate and easing other public health recommendations, once two-thirds of adult North Carolinians have received at least one vaccine dose and if trends remain stable.

“We are at an exciting moment. We now have enough vaccine for everyone,” said Cohen. “If you are 16 and older, it is your turn to join the more than 3.6 million North Carolinians who have already taken their first shot. It’s up to you to get us to the two-thirds goal as quickly as possible so we can live with this virus and begin to put this pandemic behind us.”

Cooper and Cohen urged North Carolinians continue to get vaccinated and exercise good judgment even when restrictions are lifted. Businesses should continue to follow voluntary health recommendations and North Carolinians should continue to take safety measures in order to boost the economy, keep children in schools and protect each other.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released statistics indicating that North Carolina is among the states with the fewest deaths and fewest job losses per capita.

The Sampson County Health Department reported 18 new cases on Wednesday, the same day the agency held another mass vaccination clinic, the last one currently scheduled in the county.

As of Wednesday, there were 20,684 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson (up 50 from Tuesday), resulting in 12,813 negatives (up 32) and 7,871 positives, which reflects the 18 new cases. There have been 105 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Sampson.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 952,529, including 1,963 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 12,480 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 1,168 hospitalized across the state.

In Sampson, 16,585 first doses (up 76 from Tuesday) and 12,569 second doses (up 144) had been administered as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard.

In all, it amounts to 26.1% of the county’s population having been at least partially vaccinated and 19.8% being fully vaccinated.

To date, the state has administered approximately 6.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including roughly 3.6 million first doses, 2.7 million second doses and more than 253,000 single-shot doses. Approximately 47.1% of the adult population 18 and up across North Carolina is at least partially vaccinated (including 76.9% of those 65 and up), while 35.8% are fully vaccinated (including 71% of those 65 and up), according to the NCDHHS.

In total, 37.2% are at least partially vaccinated across the state, while 28.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

Following a vaccination event Saturday at Royal Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in the Ivanhoe area, the Sampson County Health Department held another on Wednesday at the Sampson-Agri Expo Center in Clinton, where doses were offered to those 18 and older who have not had any vaccine within 14 days of the event.

Vaccinations may also be available by appointment at the Sampson County Health Department. To make an appointment, call 910-490-1056 or 910-592-1131 ext. 4001. Appointment times are limited and are subject to vaccine availability.

People can find information on COVID-19 vaccines and make appointments at www.yourspotyourshot.nc.gov or by phone at 1-888-675-4567. The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056 for information or to set appointments.