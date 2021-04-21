NC eyes easing virus mandates by June

April 21, 2021 gpsAdmin2 News, Top Stories 0

Progress dependent on vaccinations, metrics

Staff reports

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases

Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases

Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases

Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases

Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases

Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases

Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases

Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases

Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases

Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases

Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases

Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases

Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases

Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases

Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases

Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases

Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases

Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases

Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases

Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases

Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases

Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases

Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases

Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases

Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases

Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases

Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases

Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases

Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases

Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases

Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases

Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases

Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases

Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases

Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases

Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases

Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases

Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases

Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases

Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases

Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases

Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases

Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases

Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases

Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases

Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases

Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases

Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases

Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases

Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases

Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases

Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases

Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases

Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases

Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases

Feb. 18 — 6,637 cases

Feb. 19 — 6,692 cases

Feb. 22 — 6,731 cases

Feb. 23 — 6,770 cases

Feb. 25 — 6,819 cases

Feb. 26 — 6,922 cases

March 1 — 6,956 cases

March 2 — 7,009 cases

March 4 — 7,052 cases

March 5 — 7,073 cases

March 9 — 7,113 cases

March 11 — 7,157 cases

March 12 — 7,187 cases

March 15 — 7,233 cases

March 16 — 7,260 cases

March 18 — 7,348 cases

March 19 — 7,378 cases

March 22 — 7,408 cases

March 23 — 7,418 cases

March 25 — 7,457 cases

March 29 — 7,507 cases

March 30 — 7,525 cases

April 1 — 7,553 cases

April 5 — 7,599 cases

April 6 — 7,614 cases

April 8 — 7,658 cases

April 13 — 7,706 cases

April 19 — 7,829 cases

April 20 —7,853 cases

April 21 — 7,871 cases

North Carolina is expected to have mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions lifted by June, with a mask mandate anticipated to be eased once North Carolina reaches a proposed benchmark of two-thirds of adults receiving at least one vaccine dose.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. laid out a timeline for lifting current pandemic restrictions, citing stable trends and continued vaccination success.

The state expects to lift mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1. The governor plans to issue an executive order next week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May.

“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” said Cooper. “North Carolinians have shown up for each other throughout this entire pandemic and we need to keep up that commitment by getting our vaccines.”

The state anticipates lifting the mask mandate and easing other public health recommendations, once two-thirds of adult North Carolinians have received at least one vaccine dose and if trends remain stable.

“We are at an exciting moment. We now have enough vaccine for everyone,” said Cohen. “If you are 16 and older, it is your turn to join the more than 3.6 million North Carolinians who have already taken their first shot. It’s up to you to get us to the two-thirds goal as quickly as possible so we can live with this virus and begin to put this pandemic behind us.”

Cooper and Cohen urged North Carolinians continue to get vaccinated and exercise good judgment even when restrictions are lifted. Businesses should continue to follow voluntary health recommendations and North Carolinians should continue to take safety measures in order to boost the economy, keep children in schools and protect each other.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released statistics indicating that North Carolina is among the states with the fewest deaths and fewest job losses per capita.

The Sampson County Health Department reported 18 new cases on Wednesday, the same day the agency held another mass vaccination clinic, the last one currently scheduled in the county.

As of Wednesday, there were 20,684 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson (up 50 from Tuesday), resulting in 12,813 negatives (up 32) and 7,871 positives, which reflects the 18 new cases. There have been 105 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Sampson.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 952,529, including 1,963 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 12,480 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 1,168 hospitalized across the state.

In Sampson, 16,585 first doses (up 76 from Tuesday) and 12,569 second doses (up 144) had been administered as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard.

In all, it amounts to 26.1% of the county’s population having been at least partially vaccinated and 19.8% being fully vaccinated.

To date, the state has administered approximately 6.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including roughly 3.6 million first doses, 2.7 million second doses and more than 253,000 single-shot doses. Approximately 47.1% of the adult population 18 and up across North Carolina is at least partially vaccinated (including 76.9% of those 65 and up), while 35.8% are fully vaccinated (including 71% of those 65 and up), according to the NCDHHS.

In total, 37.2% are at least partially vaccinated across the state, while 28.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

Following a vaccination event Saturday at Royal Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in the Ivanhoe area, the Sampson County Health Department held another on Wednesday at the Sampson-Agri Expo Center in Clinton, where doses were offered to those 18 and older who have not had any vaccine within 14 days of the event.

Vaccinations may also be available by appointment at the Sampson County Health Department. To make an appointment, call 910-490-1056 or 910-592-1131 ext. 4001. Appointment times are limited and are subject to vaccine availability.

People can find information on COVID-19 vaccines and make appointments at www.yourspotyourshot.nc.gov or by phone at 1-888-675-4567. The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056 for information or to set appointments.