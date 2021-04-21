Scouts sell $12K in cookies

GARLAND — A troop of Girl Scouts that meet at the Garland First Baptist Church have been achieving, learning, and growing over the last few months. The five girls, from ages five to 11, just wrapped up their cookie sales this year, for a total of $12,120.

Aubrey Corbett, a Daisey, just started a few months ago. Layla and Jayla Brianne are both Brownies. Zyia Ray and Tori’yonna McNeil are Juniors. They are with Girl Scout Troop 1552.

“I sold cookies at my daddy’s job and my mommy’s job,” said Corbett. “I’m 5. I go to school at Elizabethtown Christian Academy.”

They use the money for activities, and sometimes they get to take trips out of town. They occassionally set up booths around town. Between customers, the girls would entertain themselves, and Corbett said she loved playing with her friends.

Sisters Layla and Jayla said that they enjoyed that too.

“Whenever I go out, I help them, and me and my sisters, we tell them which ones are our favorite,” said Layla.

She said she loved the new cookies. They set up booths all around, sometimes in front of places in both Elizabethtown and in Garland. Other times they were at Walmart, Lowe’s and their churches.

“We were at Carlie C’s, Piggly Wiggly, and Pacman’s Barber Shop,” Layla said. “It was very challenging, because we had to stand up in the cold. I was a little bit nervous.”

Octavia McKoy and Mary Herring-Lee are co-leaders, and Lydia Fryer is the leader.

One story was shared that last year when they were selling cookies, a man came and said he was diabetic. The girls had a quick answer.

“I think you told him something about how he could buy it for someone else,” said Herring-Lee. “When you have someone say they are diabetic or ‘I can’t have them,’ what options do you give them?”

The girls said that they can also make a donation or participate in an operation that send the cookies overseas.

“It was hard talking to strangers, and people I really don’t know,” said Zyia.

She said it made her a little uncomfortable at first, but with time she became a bit more at ease. They shared a costume of a Girl Scout cookie that they would wear when they were out.

Funds raised allow the girls to go out on trips and adventures. One year they went to Savannah, Ga., the birthplace of Juliette Gordon Low. This year, they are hoping to go to Asheville to the Biltmore Estate.

“We can meet new people to learn about them, and they come to get Girl Scout cookies,” said Jayla.

“And our biggest goal, not just along with Girl Scouts only, we want these young ladies to realize their power as women growing up,” said Herring-Lee. “They’re not there — they’re a long way from there — but we want them to understand the concept … so they can know their self worth, how to treat themselves so they can love others, and show respect around the world.”

