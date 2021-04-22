Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 15 — David Lamont Carr, 46, of 194 Center St., Garland, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 14.

• April 15 — River Dale Barefoot, 31, of 274 Coats Road, Benson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,500; court date is April 30.

• April 16 — Priscilla Ann Capers, 45, of Durham, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 10.

• April 16 — Christiana De’zhe Scott, 23, of Fayetteville, was charged with uttering forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense and order for arrest. Bond set at $30,000; court date is May 3.

• April 16 — Sherrell Rayshawn Butler, 24, of 2752 White Woods Road, Salemburg, was charged with selling and delivering methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 30.

• April 17 — Roger Obryan Wells, 48, of 36 Cabbage Patch Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is May 18.

• April 18 — Michelle Keri Melvin, 28, of 1631 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $25,000; court date is April 30.

• April 18 — Alfonso Bautista-Santiago, 59, of 73 Sams Lane, Faison, was charged with assault on a female and violation of a court order. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 26.

• April 19 — Gregory Logan, 36, of 59 Templar Lane, Roseboro, was charged with larceny, forgery of instrument, uttering forged instrument and uttering forged endorsement. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 30.

• April 19 — Thomas Wayne Robinson, 50, of 555 Pugh Road, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is June 16.

• April 20 — Joshua David Carter, 38, of 2265 Boren Brick Road, Roseboro, was charged with misuse of 911 system, resisting arrest/hinder and delay, damage to city property and disorderly conduct. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 1.

• April 20 — James Kimberly Williams, 56, of 103 Tyndall Court, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no insurance and driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger, possession of open container, no liability insurance, driving left of center and expired registration card. Bond set at $50,000; court date is April 28.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.