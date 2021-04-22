Union takes one against Lakewood

Hannah Register swings and connects for a hit. Michael Hardison|Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Gracie Godbold steps into a pitch. Michael Hardison|Sampson Independent Chloe Smith rounds second base after hitting her first-inning home run. Michael Hardison|Sampson Independent Union’s Nancy Morales tries to make a play at first base on Kenley Cannady, who was ruled safe. Michael Hardison|Sampson Independent

The Lady Spartans cleaned house on Tuesday during their senior night conference softball game against Lakewood. Playing the role of host, Union took home a rather convincing 5-1 win over their visiting county rivals.

One side had everything going for it and the other struggled all game to find any kind of rhythm, that’s how this game unfolded. Union could practically do no wrong on either side of the ball while the Leopards were the complete opposite and nothing went their way. It persisted this way the entire afternoon and for Lakewood their only positive showing was a seventh inning home run by Gracie Godbold.

Needless to say they weren’t satisfied with the end result in a game that had even Leopards head coach, Michael Ammons, upset. So upset that the umpire benched him to the dugout in the fourth inning after he snapped following a bad strike call.

“I hand it to Union, they did a great job on senior night but for us we just didn’t show up today on either side offense or defense and that hurt us,” Ammons said. “Our pitching was pretty decent, we just never got the bats rolling. I don’t want to say nothing about the officiating but that was a bunch of trash.”

“In the end though we just didn’t get nothing rolling. Gracie did a good job pitching, she hit a home run and that was about the only thing we had going,” Ammons continued. “We did have a couple of hits and Hannah Register made some key plays for us but outside of that man not much else. Hats off to them they just won the ball game.”

One of the major keys in the Spartans win was their outstanding freshman pitcher catcher duo of Hailey King and Chloe Smith. To say King was on fire at the mound is a massive understatement. She was smoking batters left and right that, if not for Godbold’s home run, she would’ve pitched a shutout.

Smith was no slouch either and not just at catcher hitting a home run of her own and getting hers before Godbold,; Smith’s coming off her first at bat during the first inning.

The bats were really on for the Spartans and they made significantly fewer mistakes of defense than their opposition. Put simply they just outperformed the Leopards at ever turn as they cruised to a dominating win in their most complete game of the season.

For runs scored three of the five for Union came off of errors, one came on their initial score just prior to Smith’s home run that put them up 2-0. The next two error led scores came during the bottom of the third inning. Both times Union had runners on third which lead to back-to-back runs pushing the lead to 4-0. The final run came off an RBI during the bottom of the forth which came thanks to an at bat connection from Sofia Del Rello.

After the game Union head coach, Blake Travers kept it brief and expressed joy for his teams big win on senior night and praised their solid performance.

“Man, I’m glad I finally get to talk after a win for once,” Travers said laughingly. “The girls really came out to play tonight, they took warmups and practice before the game super serious. Everyone was locked in from the jump and it meant a lot for those freshman girls tonight to get that win for the seniors.”

“The senior did what they were supposed to do and our freshman pitcher catcher star duo, what can I say you saw it. She almost went out there and pitched a shutout but the girl hit the home run over the fence but regardless it’s a great day to be a Spartan,” he concluded.

With a few games left in the season, Union will be on the road Thursday to take on another county rival Hobbton. Lakewood is also on the road Thursday, when they will look to bounce back against Clinton.