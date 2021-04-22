Teeing it up for the ranch

Dixie is a beautiful horse who loves a good brushing. Through Janice Faye’s Ranch, Joy Canady enjoys the ministry of helping young girls. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Sunshine was well loved during the morning by Dixie, a rescue horse. Joy Canady works with the horses and girls multiple times a week. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — A golf tournament is coming up to benefit young ladies that have been in high-risk situations.

Joy Canady, of Janice Faye’s Ranch, said the 2nd annual golf tournament will be held this Saturday, April 24, at Lakewood Country Club.

The ranch, which was created in memory of Canady’s mother, uses rescue horses to encourage and uplift young girls.

“I felt like God gave me the vision about three, four years ago,” she said.

She and her husband are foster parents, and she has seen the great need since she has started that. Her mother died at 44, and said she remembers dealing with the trauma of that.

So she kicked off the business and now is providing services to 15 girls, age 8 to 20. The program is based off of the Natural Lifemanship Training.

Girls have barn rules to follow, their own code of conduct that they create, and a chance to improve their self-esteem and more through the program. The program consists of modules, where they can work on different aspects of their lives.

Two of those modules are favorites — Temptation Alley and the Blind Maze. Temptation Alley gets two girls working together to lead the horse through an obstacle course avoiding the temptations of snacks along the way. The Blind Maze is a trust building activity with one of the girls blindfolded.

“We ask them what are what are some of your temptations in life, things that you know are hard for you,” said Canady.

Some answers have been drugs and alcohol, shopping, dieting and peer pressure. They are things that aren’t always just those that are hard for the girls, but that affect family members.

“It could be for you or anybody in your family or anybody you know,” she said.

The funds raised will be used to provide the required equine liability insurance, lunches and snacks for the girls, computers and other supplies that are needed to help maintain the ministry.

“We do Saturday mornings and Saturday afternoon so there’s two sessions on Saturday. We have another session on Tuesday afternoon. But if the interest is there we’re willing to to start another session during the week.”

Kelli Adams works with the girls as well.

“Equine-assisted learning and therapy allow clients to discover their own relationship styles and improve what it is they need to work on,” she said.

Adams uses the Five Finger Rule as an ice breaker to remind people of what their purpose is.

Thumbs up means things are good, and thumbs down might mean they are uncomfortable or want help.

“We are outside at the farm and a lot of times I may be farther away than someone wants to shout,” said Adams. “The index finger is reminder that we are responsible for number one, ourselves and actions.

“I tell all the kids and parents we are going to talk about things to keep them safe and are good for relationships.”

The middle finger touching the thumb makes a zero.

“That means zero put downs, nothing negative about themselves or others, and the group together all is accountable. The ring finger is a reminder of what we are doing here with positive healthy relationships.”

“The pinky finger is a reminder to be responsible for the little guy or least able to care for themselves,” said Adams.

The little guys in this case were also the horses. Both of the horses being used in this program are rescue horses.

“Lisa at Believe Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Roseboro made sure that the rescue horses, Paradise and Dixie, were nurtured and sound enough for the program,” Adams noted.

Anecia Lee has just joined the program as the ranch therapist and will be at the fundraiser Saturday.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. There will be four-man teams at $65 a player. Price includes breakfast, lunch, green fees, cart, two mulligans and one red bomb.

“All the volunteers get together and provide the food,” said Canady. “Then some of the area churches help with food.”

There is also a $5,000 hole-in-one prize marked. Other cash prizes will be awarded as well.

More information about the program can be found on their website https://janicefayesranch.org.

To register, contact Joy Canady at919-819-1532 or Miles Canady at 919-819-5038.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.