Healing with hobbies

NEWTON GROVE — In an effort to pass the time and cope during the pandemic, many have rediscovered hobbies or found new creative outlets and artful expressions over the past year. At Rolling Ridge, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Newton Grove, resident Eloise Clifton has turned to an old pastime of hers – puzzles!

Eloise fell in love with puzzles as a youth when she first pieced one together for a local electric company. She has fond memories of doing puzzles with her late husband and her daughters and granddaughter.

“It brought me great joy of family time,” she said.

She is currently working on a 2,000-piece puzzle. She starts by completing the frame of the puzzle and then sorting out the various colored pieces.

“Puzzles have kept my mind sharp when COVID-19 kept me alone,” she said. “They keep me alert and happy here at Rolling Ridge.”

When they are complete, Eloise glues the puzzles together and gives them to friends and family.

