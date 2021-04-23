Helipad coming soon

AUTRYVILLE — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday afternoon for the new fire department helipad.

The helipad, which is coming out of a partnership of multiple organizations, will be built near the station that was wiped out by a tornado in 2017 before being rebuilt. Cape Fear Valley Health and its Mobile Integrated Healthcare LifeLink Air are joining together to make this happen.

The ground breaking will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, at 305 N. Hotel St..

Construction and funding partners include Barnill Contracting Company, which removed trees late last year, and will continue to be involved in the project. The fire department had to apply for permit from the Federal Aviation Administration. The U.S. Department of Agriculture contributed grant funding for new generator that will also power the helipad. Grant funding was additionally expected to come to Cape Fear Valley as well for the project.

The helipad will be centrally located near the border between Sampson and Cumberland counties, and not far from N.C. 24 and South River.

“It says a lot about what every member in our community is doing,” Autryville Fire Chief Andrew Hawkins late last year in the lead-up to the project. “We didn’t just stop after building a station. We’re continuously trying to add more and do more, especially with a minimal budget like a lot of our fire departments in our county have. To be able to say that we can do so much with a smaller amount of money says a lot about our character as a department and our community as far as their support for us.”

Additional construction and funding partners include Browe Construction Company, Concrete Service Company, First Citizens Bank, Gradient, PLLC and Hall’s Tree Service. Terry Spell Mechanical Services installed the signage at the site back in November of last year. Others involved include Joyner Keeny Surveying, Larry and Betty Sutton, Med Trans Corporation and Torgerson Design Partners.

After the project is finished, Cape Fear Valley will have a designated place to land rather than a parking lot or on the street during emergency situations. After Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew, research showed that some of the troubles for both counties involved oding. Hawkins has said the project was a big push for future needs between officials and getting resources from one side to another.

“The biggest thing is that there’s is a landing zone and helipad in Roseboro, but as far as Cumberland County is concerned, we’ll be the only officials or dedicated helipad that will serve that entire side of Cumberland County,” Hawkins said about it being a win-win for everybody.

