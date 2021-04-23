Sampson Center back open

CLINTON — The Sampson Center is back open, and Josiah Pope and Greg Smith are grateful that’s the case.

“We don’t have to go outside now and play in the weather,” said Pope. “We will be coming here to play from 2 to 5.”

They were playing basketball in gym, wearing their masks and breaking a sweat.

“Playing outside, it’s kind of different,” said Pope. “It’s a little strong on the knees, so back in here is better. You’ve got the floor, so everything is good. We’ve been waiting on this for a good little minute.”

The center was closed due to the pandemic, and moved toward reopening with restrictions being eased. Other Clinton City facilities, like the Bellamy Center, have reopened as well.

“It gives us something to do,” Smith added of the Sampson Center’s facilities.

They are down there almost every day.

“Sometimes it is just to workout or play if we have enough,” said Pope.

They were in there before, when they couldn’t play, but they were able to do some shooting.

“When they were allowed to play, it was better. Just gotta get more people to come back in though,” said Pope. “A lot of people don’t know that it is open.”

Recreation Center Supervisor Tim Boykin said the same thing.

“It’s been a little slow. It’s a gradual thing. They are starting to trickle back in.”

Before the pandemic they could have up to 60 kids in the gym at one time.

“And now it’s more like 12 or 13 …. The kids are not coming back, like they were before they left.”

Boykin shared that he has high hopes that they will get back open once the word gets out into the community, but has concerns that the kids are having a higher workload than they did before.

“I just think that everything has changed as far as the schooling and the things that they have to do at home now,” he said. “They probably just don’t have time.”

Additionally, the football and basketball situation flipped, he said, and they were playing football in the spring.

“This is a community center, but mostly they play basketball out there, so you know a lot of people weren’t playing basketball,” said Boykin. “But we have a few coming in now and they are starting to circle back in.”

Boykin said that they are trying to get the word out through Facebook, word of mouth, and asking people in the community when they come in to invite their friends.

“We just want to let them know we are back open — with restrictions of course,” the director stated.

Masks are required, as are temperature checks.

“And the entire time when you play with a ball or whatever, you still have to keep that mask on,” said Boykin. “It’s kind of tough, because you’re not used to having something on your face all day long. All day, every day, we have hand sanitizer, and sometimes we have masks for people who forget their mask.”

The masks aren’t the only change they have seen. They have had to get used to extra cleaning, and be a little more thorough.

“We don’t leave the door unlocked for people to just come in freely. You have to have a temperature check before you come in the door,” said Boykin. “It’s kind of warm outside so there’s a lot of people out there walking on the track outside, and whenever there’s bad weather or whatever, they can feel free to come in and use this track as well. Somebody is always here.”

They do have an early bird program that starts at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday. They are open in the afternoons until 5 p.m.

“Just stop by and see us,” said Boykin.

