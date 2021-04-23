ATF offers reward in Sampson murder

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of a 61-year old grandmother in northern Sampson County.

On Feb. 28, deputies from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a residence on Todd Lane. Deputies discovered that multiple shots had been fired into a home. One resident, Carolyn Ann Stephenson, 61, suffered a fatal wound during the shooting. Stephenson is not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting, the federal agency said in a press release.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office has released few details on the case, noting only that it occurred in the early-morning hours of Feb. 28. Stephenson’s name was not publicly disclosed as the victim until five days later, at which point local law enforcement authorities said “several rounds” were fired at 69 Todd Lane, Dunn.

“During the incident, a female inside of the residence was struck by bullet projectiles and succumb (sic) to her injuries,” the Sheriff’s Office release from early March stated.

During the investigation, it was discovered that 70 Todd Lane was also struck by projectiles, but no one was injured, authorities stated. Sheriff’s authorities at the time said the shooting was being investigated as a homicide, and that leads were being actively pursued. They requested anyone who had additional information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Federal authorities this week made a similar plea.

Anyone with information about the case should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to [email protected], through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 910-592-4141. All tips will remain anonymous.