Great Gas Giveaway winners

Wanda McNeill of Issac Weeks Road, Clinton, and Cora Goodman of Sampson Street, Clinton, are the latest winners in The Sampson Independent and Sampson-Bladen Oil Company’s Great Gas Giveaway, with both securing $100 gas gift cards from BP. McNeill entered at Davis Auto Body in Clinton and Goodman entered at Performance Ford. There are still three drawings left so enter today by getting ballots from The Sampson Independent’s Wednesday or Saturday paper and taking them to one of the participating businesses: Railroad Street Steakhouse in Roseboro; James Trading in Roseboro; Elizabeth’s Pecans in Turkey; High Cotton in Clinton; Davis Auto Body in Clinton; Performance Ford and CDJ in Clinton; Sampson Partners’ two shops – The Shoppe on Main and Furniture Too; AIM Discount; Fantastic Sam’s and Owens Home Furnishing.

Wanda McNeill of Issac Weeks Road, Clinton, and Cora Goodman of Sampson Street, Clinton, are the latest winners in The Sampson Independent and Sampson-Bladen Oil Company’s Great Gas Giveaway, with both securing $100 gas gift cards from BP. McNeill entered at Davis Auto Body in Clinton and Goodman entered at Performance Ford. There are still three drawings left so enter today by getting ballots from The Sampson Independent’s Wednesday or Saturday paper and taking them to one of the participating businesses: Railroad Street Steakhouse in Roseboro; James Trading in Roseboro; Elizabeth’s Pecans in Turkey; High Cotton in Clinton; Davis Auto Body in Clinton; Performance Ford and CDJ in Clinton; Sampson Partners’ two shops – The Shoppe on Main and Furniture Too; AIM Discount; Fantastic Sam’s and Owens Home Furnishing.