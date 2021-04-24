Union staves off Hobbton

Rylan Carter gets the ball; however, Ariana Spearman beats the throw at second. David Johnson|Sampson Independent Anna Cater Meyer takes a big swing at the ball. David Johnson|Sampson Independent Dawson Corbett beats the throw to third. She would score the Wildcat’s first run. David Johnson|Sampson Independent

There was a softball thriller at Hobbton on Thursday between the Wildcats and the guest Union Spartans that went down to the wire. Union was in control for most the game, but the home team made it interesting during the last stretch, mounting a furious rally before falling by the eventual final, 6-5.

The matchup came down to the Spartans fending off a late game rally that was looking dangerous. They never trailed and were comfortably ahead for seven and half innings until it came time to close the game. In the bottom of the seventh, up 6-3, they needed another routine defensive outing, but the Wildcats didn’t make it easy.

Hailey King was having another strong night on the mound putting three up and three down multiple times, another showing like ended the game. For whatever reason things starting going array in that moment and it came right as the Wildcats were having their best at bat. Not only were big-time solid hits coming in but errors started to stack up.

A few batters plus miscues later, Hobbton was riding momentum and the Spartans were looking shaky, the result, two runs scored and a one point game of 6-5.

The stars didn’t align for the Wildcats, however, as a couple batters later their comeback was cut quickly. They’d have a runner on second when the final play came in. A short grounder to second base ended their rally, with two outs already, it was an easy scoop and toss to first base that brought lights out.

With their season concluded Union head coach Blake Travers final remarks were full of emotion and excitement from the match and for next season.

“Emotions are really high right now, it’s awesome, specially since some of our girls didn’t get to have the senior night they really wanted to,” Travers said. “I wanna say that Mckenzie Taylor played a great game at shortstop. No errors and the emotional leader that keep the girls up when times got tough.”

“Again Hailey King had a great game at the bat tonight. She had a triple, a home run and she wanted one more at bat so she could try and go for the cycle actually,” he continued. “I want to give credit to my second baseman also. She struggled a little bit early on but she really regathered and had an awesome play to end the game for us.”

“Overall we couldn’t have ended our season on a better note, a two game win streak. We want to build momentum, wish the best for our seniors as they move forward with their lives and we’re really excited for the future,” he concluded.

For innings scored the Spartans jumped ahead early and never looked back. One came in the first followed by two in the second which came off King’s home run. Down 3-0 the Wildcats cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the third off an error that cut it to 3-1. An RBI in the forth came from King and another error led to a run for Hobbton bringing it to 4-2.

The closest it got before the seventh was during the bottom of the fifth. After a stout defensive performance from the home team they’d cut it to one. They only managed a run before changing sides again but they were back in it 4-3, then it went south. Two more runs came for Union in the sixth pushing the lead to 6-3. It remained scoreless until that seventh ending rally from the Wildcats but it was halted after two runs finishing the action 6-5.

The season struggle has continued for the Wildcats but they played really well in this matchup despite still only fielding nine players. For head coach Leigh Ann Smith, building fundamentals and getting more girls involved in Hobbton sports is a key step in improving for the future.

“We came back there at the end and we started hitting the ball better, it’s just little fundamental things we’ve got to work on,” Smith said. “We’ve got to work on their confidence and we’ve got to get girls interested in female sports here at Hobbton so that we can start being competitive. Until we do that we’re going to continue to struggle.”

“I’m working hard to try and make that happen. We’re going to try and do some female team building for all the sports because we didn’t have basketball this year and got nine on the softball team; 10 with the girl on crouches. We’ve just got to do somethings to let girls know how important and applicable sports are to life and get them involved,” she remarked.

“If you’ve got things to work with as a coach that knows what they’re doing, you can work with things, when you’ve only got nine or 10 players that’s hard. But, I’m looking forward to the challenge and we’re going to be OK. It may not look great this year but we’re going to get there,” she added.

With the win, Union finishes the season with back-to-back victories over county rivals, having defeated Lakewood earlier this week. As for the Wildcats, they aren’t done quite yet with two games left to play. The next game will be on the road Monday against North Duplin.