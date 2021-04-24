Help lands in Autryville

Emery Williams enjoyed getting a chance to sit inside the helicopter. Wesley Hagen, left, climbs into the seat of the LifeLink helicopter. The N.C. State Highway Patrol flew in their helicopter to join the LifeLink helicopter from Cape Fear Valley at Friday’s helipad groundbreaking in Autryville. Autryville Mayor Grayson Spell, left, and Mike Nagowski, CEO of Cape Fear Valley, spoke with folks about the project. Betty and Larry Sutton were instrumental in getting the land for the helipad project. Terry Spell shares the history of the project. Fire Chief Andrew Hawkins of Autryville said that he was glad that the project is moving forward, and that it couldn’t have been done without the generous help they have had. Stakeholders break ground at the future site of a helipad in Autryville.

AUTRYVILLE — A rebirth of the Autryville Fire Department is underway, with a new helipad coming to give much needed support to the community that borders Cumberland County.

“It’s really going to be more about the community,” said Aaron Hagen with the Autryville Fire Department. “It’s going to be more about patients and helping the community out and faster transports and better care.”

“Really that’s what it is all about,” he said. “It’s about providing a higher level of care. It’s a big deal.”

It’s a big deal that multiple agencies, individuals, families and companies have all collaborated together to get this project moving. This comes after the fire station was destroyed in 2017 from a tornado.

“We really appreciate all of you coming,” said Fire Chief Andrew Hawkins. “We’ve had a lot of outpouring from the community.”

Hawkins stressed that he felt that they had more than most because of that support of the community, especially after the hardships of the last few years.

“As long as we can continue to do things like this and continue to grow, I think we’ll always have people that want to volunteer,” said Hawkins. “The day that you are not continuing to improve is when you will see a decline, but I don’t see that in the near future. I hope that we continue to do things like this.”

The helipad, which is coming out of a partnership of multiple organizations, will be built behind the station. Cape Fear Valley Health and its Mobile Integrated Healthcare LifeLink Air are partnering to make this happen.

The Rev. Randy Wright shared a personal story about how these type of emergency helicopter flights changed a life. His brother, who lives alone in the mountains of Tennessee, was out mowing his grass at 69 years old.

“They think he had a mini stroke. He and the riding lawnmower took off down the side of the mountain,” Wright stated.

“It hit a ridge and landed about 10 feet down in the flat part of the mountain. The lawnmower went that way into a creek and he got airborne.”

He landed on his head, and all the areas of the brain bled, and nobody knows how long he laid there.

“Now I say this is special to me and I have a connection with the Life Flight situation. It is because of that my flight, it added about eight more years to my brother’s life. And we’re so thankful for what’s to be done here today.”

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t take a moment to say thank you — thank you to all the law enforcement the sheriff the police for everyday getting up and keeping us safe,” said Mike Nagowski, the CEO of Cape Fear Valley. “And I need to have a special shout out to the Cape Fear Valley team — these are professionals who are very top of their license. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have as many services in our area.”

“We appreciate everybody involved, everybody’s support,” said Terry Spell. ” Nobody has said no. This has been the easiest project to pull together.”

“Surround yourself with with good people and skilled people, and like I said, it makes something good, great,” he continued. “We’re very fortunate to be here in this community.”

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.