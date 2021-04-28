Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 24 — Ashley Dawn Carter, 35, of 230 Kay Bryan Road, Magnolia, was charged with simple assault and served an order for arrest on a charge of failing to comply with monies. Bond set at $1,390; court date is June 8.

• April 25 — Barry Andrew Mcgee, 28, of 967 Pasture Branch Road, Rose Hill, was charged with driving while impaired. Written promise; court date is June 8.

• April 25 — Aixa Soraya Zimmerli, 47, of 738 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is May 27.

