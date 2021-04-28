Motorcycle ride, plate sale to aid officer

The community is pitching in to help an officer who was shot last week, with a motorcycle ride and plate sale set for this Saturday to benefit the officer and her family as she remains in critical condition.

The Wyld Boar Ryderz and Blue Shepherds, along with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, are sponsoring a benefit plate sale and motorcycle ride in honor of Zarya Ashley, the Sampson County Detention Center officer who was shot April 20. She reportedly remains in critical condition following the shooting, for which a suspect has already been charged.

Zarya’s Motorcycle Ride will be held this Saturday, May 1, starting at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, located at 112 Fontana St., Clinton. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and is $20 per rider and $5 per passenger. Kick stands up at 10:30 a.m.

A plate sale will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with cost being $8 for one meat, and $10 for double meat and sides.

“We are planning this fundraiser to help the family with gas, food, lodging and other medical expenses to follow,” said Captain Fred Hayes Jr., who is the administrator at the Sampson County Jail and a member of the Wyld Boar Ryderz.

Hayes said Ashley was the victim of a “senseless shooting.” Ashley was on her lunch break when the shooting occurred. She remains in critical condition and “fighting for her life,” Hayes attested.

At approximately 1 p.m. April 20, deputies responded to a report of a shooting victim at 93 Water House Circle, Clinton. Upon arrival, deputies located a female on the ground outside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies immediately identified the victim as Ashley. She was airlifted for her injuries.

Jahleek Joyner, 19, listed of the Water House Circle address, was taken into custody the same day at a Duplin County residence and formally charged on April 21.

He stands charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon related to the shooting incident. He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond.

Four outstanding warrants were also on file for probation violations against Joyner, and he was placed under $100,000 bond for those warrants. Joyner has been convicted of multiple counts of felony breaking and entering in 2018 and 2019, all in Sampson County.

While Ashley was only with the Detention Center for about a month, Hayes has known her since she was in middle school, her family attending Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on Bonnetsville Road along with Hayes and his family. The girls, including Ashley, were ushers at the church.

“She was always quiet,” said Hayes.

After Ashley obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, she sought a position at the Detention Center, where Hayes was on the command staff. He recalled the quiet girl he once knew.

“I wonder how she’s going to work here,” Hayes recalled thinking to himself. “But I got her to start talking.”

Hayes said he has been blessed to have constant contact with Ashley’s father since the shooting. Her family has been strong, and the Detention Center staff, along with Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, have been supportive throughout the ordeal, something Hayes said he appreciates a great deal.

The community outpouring, especially for Saturday’s fundraising event, has been tremendous, according to Hayes.

As of Tuesday, four days out from the event, Hayes said he is already confident that there will be “no less than 300 riders” participating to go along with what he anticipates will be many plates sold.

Hayes and his Wyld Boar Ryderz are no strangers to community outreach. The group participated along with others in a motorcycle ride last year at Clinton Appliance & Furniture to celebrate the life of longtime employee Terry Ray Moore.

For more information on the Saturday’s fundraising event, contact Hayes at 910-214-2916, Luther Pegues at 910-990-8611, Anthony Barefoot at 919-820-2029 or Travis Pope at 910-214-0976.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.