Fully vaxxed in Sampson hits 13,500 people

Nearly 300 more people in Sampson County received the designation of being fully vaccinated, bringing the total to more than 13,300 who have received all doses — roughly 21% of the county.

The Sampson County Health Department reported 27 new cases on Monday. A new report was not forthcoming on Tuesday.

As of Monday, there were 20,847 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson (up 42 from Friday), resulting in 12,920 negatives (up 15) and 7,927 positives, which reflects the 27 new cases. Two additional deaths last week brought the toll to 107 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Sampson. No new deaths were reported Monday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of Tuesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 963,771, including 1,148 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 12,583 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday. There were 1,103 hospitalized across the state.

In Sampson, 16,903 first doses (up 43 from Monday) and 13,522 second doses (up 128) had been administered as of Tuesday, according to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard.

In all, it amounts to 26.6% of the county’s population having been at least partially vaccinated and 21.3% being fully vaccinated.

To date, the state has administered close to 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including roughly 3.8 million first doses, 2.9 million second doses and more than 253,000 single-shot doses. Approximately 48.5% of the adult population 18 and up across North Carolina is at least partially vaccinated (including 77.5% of those 65 and up), while 38.8% are fully vaccinated (including 72.3% of those 65 and up), according to the NCDHHS.

In total, 38.4% are at least partially vaccinated across the state, while 30.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment locally, call 910-490-1056 or 910-592-1131 ext. 4001. Appointment times are limited and are subject to vaccine availability. People can find information on COVID-19 vaccines and make appointments at www.yourspotyourshot.nc.gov or by phone at 1-888-675-4567

North Carolina is expected to have mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions lifted by June 1. Gov. Roy Cooper plans to issue an executive order this week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May. The state anticipates lifting the mask mandate and easing other public health recommendations, once two-thirds of adult North Carolinians have received at least one vaccine dose and if trends remain stable.

Pause on J&J vaccine lifted

Following a review, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended the continued use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 and to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

The NCDHHS is recommending that providers in the state resume administration of the vaccine now that the CDC and FDA have reaffirmed its safety. The pause was made out of an abundance of caution after reports of six cases of a rare type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

”This potential reaction is very rare as millions of people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” a statement from the NCDHHS read. During the pause, medical and scientific teams at the FDA and CDC examined available data to assess the risk of this type of reaction. In a joint statement, the CDC and FDA shared the following:

• The FDA and CDC have confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

• The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older.

• At this time, the available data suggest that the chance of this type of rare blood clot occurring is very low, but the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant in continuing to investigate this risk.

During the pause, 9 additional cases were identified, resulting in 15 total cases among more than 8 million doses given. All of these cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59. More than 250,000 people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in North Carolina as of April 13, 2021.

Currently, there are approximately 132,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available in North Carolina. The state expects to be able to order new shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.