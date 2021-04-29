UMO honors local students

Cornejo Smith

MOUNT OLIVE – One Sampson County student and two Duplin students recently received awards at the University of Mount Olive.

Michael Buchanan of Sampson County recently received the Michael Bumgarner Outstanding Student of the Year at the University of Mount Olive. Buchanan is a senior criminal justice and criminology major from Garland. Upon graduation, he plans to complete the BLET program work with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Bumgarner was a former lead professor at the RTP location for the Department of Criminal Justice, Criminology, and Sociology. Bumgarner had a distinguised career in corrections with the State of North Carolina. This award is given to a senior criminal justice and criminology student with a GPA of 3.5 or better, who best promotes the university’s covenant and demonstrates quality leadership and intellectual maturity.

Domenique “Nikki” Smith of Beulaville received the Agribusiness Student of the Year. Smith is a senior agribusiness major. She has maintained an outstanding academic record while finding time to participate in activities outside of the classroom.

Last year, Smith was one of the six state finalists for the North Carolina Farm Bureau Collegiate Discussion Meet. According to her professors, she has an inquisitive mind and a passionate interest in agricultural policy. Smith and her husband operate Smith Farms and have one son.

The Agribusiness Student of the Year Award is given to an outstanding agribusiness senior having a minimum of 92 semester hours and a GPA of 3.0 or better with resume capturing leadership qualities, community contributions, and other interests.

Mirian Cornejo of Warsaw received the Early Childhood Education Student of the Year. Cornejo is a senior early childhood education major.

“Mirian has faced challenges on her journey to become an educator, yet she has maintained a 3.7 GPA, a positive attitude, and demonstrated perseverance and dedication to her chosen profession,” said Dr. Amanda Bullard-Maxwell. “She has a genuine love for children, teaching, and learning. I am confident she will be an outstanding early childhood educator.”

The Early Childhood Education Student of the Year award is given to an outstanding ECE student as selected by the Department of Education faculty. Selection criteria include: having a GPA of 3.0 and having satisfactorily completed the senior research project.