GARLAND — A special meeting has been called for another budget planning session for the town of Garland.

The meeting will be 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, through the internet. Those interested in joining can do so through their smartphone, tablet or computer.

The link for the internet option is https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/614473301.

There is also the option to join through the phone by calling 872-240-3311 and using access code 614-473-301.