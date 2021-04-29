CHS student named Morehead-Cain scholar

CHAPEL HILL — Zoey Locklear, a student at Clinton High School, has received the Morehead-Cain, a four-year, opportunity-laden scholarship to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill beginning in fall 2021.

Zoey Mae Locklear (Zoey) will graduate this spring from Clinton High School in Clinton, where she serves as student body president and captain of the varsity volleyball team.

A proud member of the Coharie Tribe, Zoey serves as secretary of the North Carolina Native American Youth Organization and as president of the Native American Student Organization at CHS. She assists with and participates in culture classes, coordinates the annual CHS Native American Heritage Program, and represents both offices at various powwows and cultural events throughout the state.

An online student at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, Zoey serves as a student ambassador and is a member of Akwe:kon, the Native American students club. She is also a volunteer for the Christian Food Bank of Salemburg, a local outreach ministry dedicated to providing assistance to fellow community members. At Carolina, Zoey is interested in studying public health, nutrition, and American Indian and Indigenous studies. Zoey is the daughter of Lesa and David Locklear of Roseboro.

Morehead-Cain will welcome to Carolina 76 new Morehead-Cain Scholars from throughout North Carolina, the United States, and the world. The class of 2025 includes: 36 scholars from North Carolina, 30 scholars from 20 different states, five scholars from the United Kingdom, four scholars from Canada and one scholar from Nepal.

The Morehead-Cain Scholarship covers all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at UNC–Chapel Hill. It also features a distinctive program of summer enrichment experiences designed to stretch students beyond their comfort zones. They have opportunities to complete an outdoor leadership course, work in teams on problems facing cities throughout North America, conduct research or work with organizations around the globe, and gain professional experience that helps launch their careers.

In addition to tuition, books, and room and board, the Morehead-Cain funds four summers of travel and experiential learning. It also offers scholars Discovery Fund grants for additional educational experiences.