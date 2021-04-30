Field trip comes to students

Goats were out and in pens for the kids to see during Thursday activities at Butler Avenue School. Emily M. Williams|Sampson Independent Students were able to sit and learn about plants and how they grow. Emily M. Williams|Sampson Independent

CLINTON — The grounds at Butler Avenue School were a bustle of activity Thursday, as students were treated to an outdoor field trip that was brought to them.

Hubb’s Farm and Corn Maze and the Sampson County Cooperative Extension joined together to present activities for learning, engagement and a bit of fun.

“So they set up five stations,” said Lori Warren. “They were gracious enough to bring the stuff here since we couldn’t go there.”

Stations were set up all around on the grass on the school grounds, where students were able to rotate around from rabbits to goats, as well as learn about planting seeds.

“Everyone has been very nice and organized and flexible,” said Warren.

The pupils seemed the most excited about the goats this time.

“I think they’re very excited about seeing the goats,” Warren said. “We have been doing life cycles for plants and animals in our reading book, which is new this year. We didn’t really expect that to come up at this time. This fell in perfectly.”

At other stations, young students planted seeds, got to look at them and learn about the germination process.

“They’ve been very excited about everything. Everything has been very interesting.”

Students also had the opportunity to pet rabbits, and learn about them. They also planted two different kinds of plants in two different kinds of ways, one in soil and the other in a gel that holds moisture.

“It’s great having an opportunity to participate in activities that correspond with our curriculum,” said Principal Jennifer Pope, who shared her gratitude for Hubb’s and the Extension, and said she was glad the groups could team to offer something educational and entertaining to the young audience.

“They have been thoroughly thrilled,” said Pope.

