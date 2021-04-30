Harrells FD ups capabilities

Members of the Harrells Fire Department worked on training Monday night on some new equipment. Contributed photo The jack and strut kit is a stabilization kit that is consisted of four struts. If a car is on its side they are able to stabilize it in place with the strut kit and with ratchet straps and chains, preventing rollover. Contributed photo

HARRELLS — Training on new equipment was at the heart of Harrells Fire Department’s efforts this week, as the department is expanding its repertoire via equipment partially funded through grant money.

“We set up a rescue jack instruct class with MES Fire,” said Shelton James, deputy fire chief of Harrells Fire Department.

Kevin Wiltbank, with MES, a large supplier of fire equipment, worked with them as the rescue specialist for Hurst for their training Monday night.

“This is a new piece of equipment for Harrells,” said James.

James said that they were able to get it through a rescue grant that they received a few months ago. The state paid half of it, and with that they were able to get a junior rescue kit, and a truck and tripod kit.

“For our department that’s new to us. We never had it before until now.”

Wiltbank and Kenny Roberts came in and did a class to teach them how to stabilize cars with the jacks and struts, and life the cars with the jacks and struts. This is second class that they have had with them, said James.

“We had another one about a month ago, with Sampson Community College,” the deputy fire chief noted. “We did an education stabilization airbag class and that’s all the new equipment that we have bought through MES this past year. This will expand our capabilities at Harrells.”

“So the jack and strut kit is a stabilization kit that is consisted of four struts so that if a car is on its side we are able to stabilize it in place with the strut kit and with ratchet straps and chains,” he said.

This is to make sure that it doesn’t fall over as they’re getting somebody out of a car.

“It is to eliminate the danger and risk; it’s for safety for our people,” said James.

The jack portion allows them to lift a car off of somebody. They are also able to use it to stabilize a structure as well.

“The new education program that we have got, we received a cutter, which is the Jaws of Life.”

The equipment is battery-powered, enabling them to maneuver themselves where ever they need to be, which is the new standard, fire officials said. They also received a spreader, which is able to spread, and a ram, which is able to push.

“We also received air bags, which is another lifting mechanism,” he explained. “This is replacing much older equipment that we needed to replace.”

They had airbags, but they were out of date, as the airbags have a 15-year lifespan. James said the department will continue to eye areas for improvements and upgrades.

“We are still going forward,” he said, “and trying to move our rescue capabilities higher.”

