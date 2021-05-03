Roseboro man, 76, claimed in single-car wreck

A single-vehicle wreck Saturday in Sampson County claimed the life of a Roseboro man.

At approximately 6:49 p.m. Saturday, a single-vehicle fatal collision occurred on Autryville Road, near Pumpkintown Road, claiming Joe Larry Oates Jr., 76, of Roseboro, according to reports from North Carolina Highway Patrol First Sgt. James Stahl.

The vehicle being driven by Oates was traveling northeast on Autryville when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a mound of dirt. It then struck some trees before coming to rest in a wooded area, reports state. Patrol officials said the driver “crawled out of the wood line and fell unconscious on a lawn.”

Sampson County EMS and fire personnel responding. CPR was performed in an attempt to revive Oates, but attempts were unsuccessful and Oates died at the scene. No other cars or persons were involved and there will be no charges filed as the driver died at the scene, Stahl stated.